Is Now The Time To Put Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) On Your Watchlist?

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

Silicon Laboratories' Improving Profits

In the last three years Silicon Laboratories' earnings per share took off; so much so that it's a bit disingenuous to use these figures to try and deduce long term estimates. As a result, we'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. Impressively, Silicon Laboratories' EPS catapulted from US$0.78 to US$2.24, over the last year. It's a rarity to see 187% year-on-year growth like that.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. The music to the ears of Silicon Laboratories shareholders is that EBIT margins have grown from 6.5% to 8.9% in the last 12 months and revenues are on an upwards trend as well. That's great to see, on both counts.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

Are Silicon Laboratories Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It should give investors a sense of security owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, creating a close alignment their interests. Silicon Laboratories followers will find comfort in knowing that insiders have a significant amount of capital that aligns their best interests with the wider shareholder group. Holding US$90m worth of stock in the company is no laughing matter and insiders will be committed in delivering the best outcomes for shareholders. This would indicate that the goals of shareholders and management are one and the same.

Does Silicon Laboratories Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Silicon Laboratories' earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. That sort of growth is nothing short of eye-catching, and the large investment held by insiders should certainly brighten the view of the company. The hope is, of course, that the strong growth marks a fundamental improvement in the business economics. So at the surface level, Silicon Laboratories is worth putting on your watchlist; after all, shareholders do well when the market underestimates fast growing companies. Another important measure of business quality not discussed here, is return on equity (ROE). Click on this link to see how Silicon Laboratories shapes up to industry peers, when it comes to ROE.

