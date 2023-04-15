Is Now The Time To Put Splendid Medien (ETR:SPM) On Your Watchlist?

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Splendid Medien (ETR:SPM). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

Check out our latest analysis for Splendid Medien

How Fast Is Splendid Medien Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

In the last three years Splendid Medien's earnings per share took off; so much so that it's a bit disingenuous to use these figures to try and deduce long term estimates. So it would be better to isolate the growth rate over the last year for our analysis. Impressively, Splendid Medien's EPS catapulted from €0.24 to €0.46, over the last year. It's a rarity to see 96% year-on-year growth like that.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. We note that while EBIT margins have improved from 5.5% to 8.3%, the company has actually reported a fall in revenue by 2.3%. While not disastrous, these figures could be better.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Splendid Medien isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of €14m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Story continues

Are Splendid Medien Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Seeing insiders owning a large portion of the shares on issue is often a good sign. Their incentives will be aligned with the investors and there's less of a probability in a sudden sell-off that would impact the share price. So those who are interested in Splendid Medien will be delighted to know that insiders have shown their belief, holding a large proportion of the company's shares. To be exact, company insiders hold 63% of the company, so their decisions have a significant impact on their investments. Intuition will tell you this is a good sign because it suggests they will be incentivised to build value for shareholders over the long term. Valued at only €14m Splendid Medien is really small for a listed company. So despite a large proportional holding, insiders only have €9.0m worth of stock. That's not a huge stake in absolute terms, but it should help keep insiders aligned with other shareholders.

Should You Add Splendid Medien To Your Watchlist?

Splendid Medien's earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. This level of EPS growth does wonders for attracting investment, and the large insider investment in the company is just the cherry on top. At times fast EPS growth is a sign the business has reached an inflection point, so there's a potential opportunity to be had here. So based on this quick analysis, we do think it's worth considering Splendid Medien for a spot on your watchlist. Before you take the next step you should know about the 3 warning signs for Splendid Medien (2 can't be ignored!) that we have uncovered.

The beauty of investing is that you can invest in almost any company you want. But if you prefer to focus on stocks that have demonstrated insider buying, here is a list of companies with insider buying in the last three months.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here