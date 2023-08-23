Is Now The Time To Put Spritzer Bhd (KLSE:SPRITZER) On Your Watchlist?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Spritzer Bhd (KLSE:SPRITZER), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Spritzer Bhd with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Fast Is Spritzer Bhd Growing?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. Over the last three years, Spritzer Bhd has grown EPS by 4.6% per year. While that sort of growth rate isn't anything to write home about, it does show the business is growing.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. EBIT margins for Spritzer Bhd remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 26% to RM448m. That's a real positive.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are Spritzer Bhd Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's pleasing to see company leaders with putting their money on the line, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. Shareholders will be pleased by the fact that insiders own Spritzer Bhd shares worth a considerable sum. As a matter of fact, their holding is valued at RM85m. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. As a percentage, this totals to 18% of the shares on issue for the business, an appreciable amount considering the market cap.

While it's always good to see some strong conviction in the company from insiders through heavy investment, it's also important for shareholders to ask if management compensation policies are reasonable. A brief analysis of the CEO compensation suggests they are. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to Spritzer Bhd, with market caps under RM930m is around RM521k.

The CEO of Spritzer Bhd was paid just RM35k in total compensation for the year ending December 2022. This total may indicate that the CEO is sacrificing take home pay for performance-based benefits, ensuring that their motivations are synonymous with strong company results. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Should You Add Spritzer Bhd To Your Watchlist?

One positive for Spritzer Bhd is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. The fact that EPS is growing is a genuine positive for Spritzer Bhd, but the pleasant picture gets better than that. With company insiders aligning themselves considerably with the company's success and modest CEO compensation, there's no arguments that this is a stock worth looking into. Even so, be aware that Spritzer Bhd is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those makes us a bit uncomfortable...

