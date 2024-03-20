Is Now The Time To Put Step One Clothing (ASX:STP) On Your Watchlist?

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Step One Clothing (ASX:STP). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

How Fast Is Step One Clothing Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

In the last three years Step One Clothing's earnings per share took off; so much so that it's a bit disingenuous to use these figures to try and deduce long term estimates. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. In impressive fashion, Step One Clothing's EPS grew from AU$0.033 to AU$0.057, over the previous 12 months. It's a rarity to see 73% year-on-year growth like that.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. The good news is that Step One Clothing is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 5.5 percentage points to 19%, over the last year. That's great to see, on both counts.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Since Step One Clothing is no giant, with a market capitalisation of AU$321m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Step One Clothing Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Theory would suggest that it's an encouraging sign to see high insider ownership of a company, since it ties company performance directly to the financial success of its management. So we're pleased to report that Step One Clothing insiders own a meaningful share of the business. To be exact, company insiders hold 73% of the company, so their decisions have a significant impact on their investments. Intuition will tell you this is a good sign because it suggests they will be incentivised to build value for shareholders over the long term. In terms of absolute value, insiders have AU$233m invested in the business, at the current share price. That's nothing to sneeze at!

It means a lot to see insiders invested in the business, but shareholders may be wondering if remuneration policies are in their best interest. Our quick analysis into CEO remuneration would seem to indicate they are. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to Step One Clothing, with market caps between AU$153m and AU$614m, is around AU$975k.

Step One Clothing's CEO took home a total compensation package worth AU$530k in the year leading up to June 2023. That is actually below the median for CEO's of similarly sized companies. While the level of CEO compensation shouldn't be the biggest factor in how the company is viewed, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Does Step One Clothing Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Step One Clothing's earnings have taken off in quite an impressive fashion. An added bonus for those interested is that management hold a heap of stock and the CEO pay is quite reasonable, illustrating good cash management. The sharp increase in earnings could signal good business momentum. Big growth can make big winners, so the writing on the wall tells us that Step One Clothing is worth considering carefully. Before you take the next step you should know about the 2 warning signs for Step One Clothing that we have uncovered.

