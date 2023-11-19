Is Now The Time To Put StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) On Your Watchlist?

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide StoneX Group with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

StoneX Group's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. Over the last three years, StoneX Group has grown EPS by 8.0% per year. This may not be setting the world alight, but it does show that EPS is on the upwards trend.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. It's noted that StoneX Group's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort our analysis of its margins. Despite consistency in EBIT margins year on year, StoneX Group has actually recorded a dip in revenue. While this may raise concerns, investors should investigate the reasoning behind this.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

While it's always good to see growing profits, you should always remember that a weak balance sheet could come back to bite. So check StoneX Group's balance sheet strength, before getting too excited.

Are StoneX Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's pleasing to see company leaders with putting their money on the line, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. Shareholders will be pleased by the fact that insiders own StoneX Group shares worth a considerable sum. Notably, they have an enviable stake in the company, worth US$268m. Coming in at 14% of the business, that holding gives insiders a lot of influence, and plenty of reason to generate value for shareholders. Looking very optimistic for investors.

Should You Add StoneX Group To Your Watchlist?

One positive for StoneX Group is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. For those who are looking for a little more than this, the high level of insider ownership enhances our enthusiasm for this growth. The combination definitely favoured by investors so consider keeping the company on a watchlist. It is worth noting though that we have found 3 warning signs for StoneX Group (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you need to take into consideration.

