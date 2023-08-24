Is Now The Time To Put T7 Global Berhad (KLSE:T7GLOBAL) On Your Watchlist?

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like T7 Global Berhad (KLSE:T7GLOBAL). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Fast Is T7 Global Berhad Growing?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. It certainly is nice to see that T7 Global Berhad has managed to grow EPS by 22% per year over three years. As a general rule, we'd say that if a company can keep up that sort of growth, shareholders will be beaming.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. The music to the ears of T7 Global Berhad shareholders is that EBIT margins have grown from 7.7% to 12% in the last 12 months and revenues are on an upwards trend as well. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in our book.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

Are T7 Global Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's pleasing to see company leaders with putting their money on the line, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. So it is good to see that T7 Global Berhad insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. To be specific, they have RM116m worth of shares. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. As a percentage, this totals to 33% of the shares on issue for the business, an appreciable amount considering the market cap.

Is T7 Global Berhad Worth Keeping An Eye On?

For growth investors, T7 Global Berhad's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. Further, the high level of insider ownership is impressive and suggests that the management appreciates the EPS growth and has faith in T7 Global Berhad's continuing strength. The growth and insider confidence is looked upon well and so it's worthwhile to investigate further with a view to discern the stock's true value. Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for T7 Global Berhad (2 don't sit too well with us) you should be aware of.

