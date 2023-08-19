Is Now The Time To Put TEHO International (Catalist:5OQ) On Your Watchlist?

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like TEHO International (Catalist:5OQ). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide TEHO International with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Fast Is TEHO International Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

TEHO International has undergone a massive growth in earnings per share over the last three years. So much so that this three year growth rate wouldn't be a fair assessment of the company's future. As a result, we'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. To the delight of shareholders, TEHO International's EPS soared from S$0.0099 to S$0.013, over the last year. That's a commendable gain of 35%.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. EBIT margins for TEHO International remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 21% to S$67m. That's a real positive.

Since TEHO International is no giant, with a market capitalisation of S$14m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are TEHO International Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Theory would suggest that it's an encouraging sign to see high insider ownership of a company, since it ties company performance directly to the financial success of its management. So we're pleased to report that TEHO International insiders own a meaningful share of the business. Indeed, with a collective holding of 88%, company insiders are in control and have plenty of capital behind the venture. This makes it apparent they will be incentivised to plan for the long term - a positive for shareholders with a sit and hold strategy. Valued at only S$14m TEHO International is really small for a listed company. So despite a large proportional holding, insiders only have S$12m worth of stock. That's not a huge stake in absolute terms, but it should help keep insiders aligned with other shareholders.

Is TEHO International Worth Keeping An Eye On?

You can't deny that TEHO International has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. Further, the high level of insider ownership is impressive and suggests that the management appreciates the EPS growth and has faith in TEHO International's continuing strength. On the balance of its merits, solid EPS growth and company insiders who are aligned with the shareholders would indicate a business that is worthy of further research. Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 5 warning signs for TEHO International (1 shouldn't be ignored) you should be aware of.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

