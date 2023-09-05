Is Now The Time To Put Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) On Your Watchlist?

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

How Fast Is Tesla Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Over the last three years, Tesla has grown earnings per share (EPS) at as impressive rate from a relatively low point, resulting in a three year percentage growth rate that isn't particularly indicative of expected future performance. As a result, we'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. Tesla's EPS has risen over the last 12 months, growing from US$3.11 to US$3.87. This amounts to a 25% gain; a figure that shareholders will be pleased to see.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. On the revenue front, Tesla has done well over the past year, growing revenue by 40% to US$94b but EBIT margin figures were less stellar, seeing a decline over the last 12 months. So if EBIT margins can stabilize, this top-line growth should pay off for shareholders.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are Tesla Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Owing to the size of Tesla, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a significant proportion of the company. But we do take comfort from the fact that they are investors in the company. Indeed, they have a considerable amount of wealth invested in it, currently valued at US$112b. That equates to 15% of the company, making insiders powerful and aligned with other shareholders. Looking very optimistic for investors.

Does Tesla Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

One important encouraging feature of Tesla is that it is growing profits. To add an extra spark to the fire, significant insider ownership in the company is another highlight. These two factors are a huge highlight for the company which should be a strong contender your watchlists. You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 1 warning sign for Tesla you should be aware of.

