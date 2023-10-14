Is Now The Time To Put Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) On Your Watchlist?

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

Toll Brothers' Improving Profits

Over the last three years, Toll Brothers has grown earnings per share (EPS) at as impressive rate from a relatively low point, resulting in a three year percentage growth rate that isn't particularly indicative of expected future performance. As a result, we'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. In impressive fashion, Toll Brothers' EPS grew from US$8.57 to US$14.58, over the previous 12 months. It's a rarity to see 70% year-on-year growth like that.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Toll Brothers shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 13% to 18%, and revenue is growing. Both of which are great metrics to check off for potential growth.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Are Toll Brothers Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

We would not expect to see insiders owning a large percentage of a US$7.7b company like Toll Brothers. But we are reassured by the fact they have invested in the company. To be specific, they have US$46m worth of shares. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. Even though that's only about 0.6% of the company, it's enough money to indicate alignment between the leaders of the business and ordinary shareholders.

Is Toll Brothers Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Toll Brothers' earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. That sort of growth is nothing short of eye-catching, and the large investment held by insiders should certainly brighten the view of the company. At times fast EPS growth is a sign the business has reached an inflection point, so there's a potential opportunity to be had here. Based on the sum of its parts, we definitely think its worth watching Toll Brothers very closely. Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Toll Brothers (1 can't be ignored) you should be aware of.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

