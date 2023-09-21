Is Now The Time To Put u-blox Holding (VTX:UBXN) On Your Watchlist?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like u-blox Holding (VTX:UBXN), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

How Fast Is u-blox Holding Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

u-blox Holding has undergone a massive growth in earnings per share over the last three years. So much so that this three year growth rate wouldn't be a fair assessment of the company's future. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. In impressive fashion, u-blox Holding's EPS grew from CHF8.52 to CHF14.35, over the previous 12 months. It's not often a company can achieve year-on-year growth of 69%. The best case scenario? That the business has hit a true inflection point.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. The good news is that u-blox Holding is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 4.9 percentage points to 19%, over the last year. That's great to see, on both counts.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are u-blox Holding Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's pleasing to see company leaders with putting their money on the line, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. So it is good to see that u-blox Holding insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. Indeed, they hold CHF16m worth of its stock. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. Despite being just 3.0% of the company, the value of that investment is enough to show insiders have plenty riding on the venture.

It's good to see that insiders are invested in the company, but are remuneration levels reasonable? Well, based on the CEO pay, you'd argue that they are indeed. For companies with market capitalisations between CHF358m and CHF1.4b, like u-blox Holding, the median CEO pay is around CHF1.1m.

The u-blox Holding CEO received CHF966k in compensation for the year ending December 2022. That seems pretty reasonable, especially given it's below the median for similar sized companies. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Is u-blox Holding Worth Keeping An Eye On?

u-blox Holding's earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. An added bonus for those interested is that management hold a heap of stock and the CEO pay is quite reasonable, illustrating good cash management. The sharp increase in earnings could signal good business momentum. u-blox Holding is certainly doing some things right and is well worth investigating. Before you take the next step you should know about the 4 warning signs for u-blox Holding (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that we have uncovered.

