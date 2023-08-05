Is Now The Time To Put Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) On Your Watchlist?

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

How Fast Is Valero Energy Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Valero Energy has undergone a massive growth in earnings per share over the last three years. So much so that this three year growth rate wouldn't be a fair assessment of the company's future. As a result, we'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. In impressive fashion, Valero Energy's EPS grew from US$17.34 to US$30.87, over the previous 12 months. It's a rarity to see 78% year-on-year growth like that.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. While revenue is looking a bit flat, the good news is EBIT margins improved by 3.2 percentage points to 9.9%, in the last twelve months. That's a real positive.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Are Valero Energy Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Since Valero Energy has a market capitalisation of US$45b, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a large percentage of shares. But we do take comfort from the fact that they are investors in the company. Notably, they have an enviable stake in the company, worth US$214m. While that is a lot of skin in the game, we note this holding only totals to 0.5% of the business, which is a result of the company being so large. This should still be a great incentive for management to maximise shareholder value.

It's good to see that insiders are invested in the company, but are remuneration levels reasonable? Well, based on the CEO pay, you'd argue that they are indeed. For companies with market capitalisations over US$8.0b, like Valero Energy, the median CEO pay is around US$12m.

Valero Energy offered total compensation worth US$8.4m to its CEO in the year to December 2022. That is actually below the median for CEO's of similarly sized companies. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Does Valero Energy Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Valero Energy's earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. The sweetener is that insiders have a mountain of stock, and the CEO remuneration is quite reasonable. The strong EPS improvement suggests the businesses is humming along. Valero Energy certainly ticks a few boxes, so we think it's probably well worth further consideration. Still, you should learn about the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Valero Energy.

Although Valero Energy certainly looks good, it may appeal to more investors if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see insider buying, then this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying, could be exactly what you're looking for.

