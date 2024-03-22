Is Now The Time To Put Wajax (TSE:WJX) On Your Watchlist?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Wajax (TSE:WJX). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

Wajax's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. It certainly is nice to see that Wajax has managed to grow EPS by 33% per year over three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away satisfied.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. EBIT margins for Wajax remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 9.8% to CA$2.2b. That's encouraging news for the company!

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are Wajax Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Investors are always searching for a vote of confidence in the companies they hold and insider buying is one of the key indicators for optimism on the market. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

Shareholders in Wajax will be more than happy to see insiders committing themselves to the company, spending CA$487k on shares in just twelve months. When you contrast that with the complete lack of sales, it's easy for shareholders to be brimming with joyful expectancy. Zooming in, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Chairman of the Board Edward Barrett for CA$294k worth of shares, at about CA$27.77 per share.

Should You Add Wajax To Your Watchlist?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into Wajax's strong EPS growth. Not only is that growth rate rather juicy, but the insider buying adds fuel to the fire. To put it succinctly; Wajax is a strong candidate for your watchlist. However, before you get too excited we've discovered 3 warning signs for Wajax (2 are potentially serious!) that you should be aware of.

