Is Now The Time To Put Warpaint London (LON:W7L) On Your Watchlist?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Warpaint London (LON:W7L), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

Warpaint London's Improving Profits

Warpaint London has undergone a massive growth in earnings per share over the last three years. So much so that this three year growth rate wouldn't be a fair assessment of the company's future. As a result, we'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. In impressive fashion, Warpaint London's EPS grew from UK£0.037 to UK£0.081, over the previous 12 months. It's not often a company can achieve year-on-year growth of 120%. Shareholders will be hopeful that this is a sign of the company reaching an inflection point.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. The good news is that Warpaint London is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 4.9 percentage points to 12%, over the last year. Both of which are great metrics to check off for potential growth.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Since Warpaint London is no giant, with a market capitalisation of UK£216m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Warpaint London Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Seeing insiders owning a large portion of the shares on issue is often a good sign. Their incentives will be aligned with the investors and there's less of a probability in a sudden sell-off that would impact the share price. So we're pleased to report that Warpaint London insiders own a meaningful share of the business. To be exact, company insiders hold 51% of the company, so their decisions have a significant impact on their investments. Intuition will tell you this is a good sign because it suggests they will be incentivised to build value for shareholders over the long term. In terms of absolute value, insiders have UK£110m invested in the business, at the current share price. So there's plenty there to keep them focused!

Does Warpaint London Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Warpaint London's earnings have taken off in quite an impressive fashion. This level of EPS growth does wonders for attracting investment, and the large insider investment in the company is just the cherry on top. The hope is, of course, that the strong growth marks a fundamental improvement in the business economics. Based on the sum of its parts, we definitely think its worth watching Warpaint London very closely. It is worth noting though that we have found 2 warning signs for Warpaint London (1 can't be ignored!) that you need to take into consideration.

