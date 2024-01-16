Is Now The Time To Put Warpaint London (LON:W7L) On Your Watchlist?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Warpaint London (LON:W7L). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

How Fast Is Warpaint London Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Over the last three years, Warpaint London has grown earnings per share (EPS) at as impressive rate from a relatively low point, resulting in a three year percentage growth rate that isn't particularly indicative of expected future performance. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. Warpaint London's EPS skyrocketed from UK£0.071 to UK£0.11, in just one year; a result that's bound to bring a smile to shareholders. That's a fantastic gain of 53%.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. Warpaint London shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 11% to 16%, and revenue is growing. That's great to see, on both counts.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

AIM:W7L Earnings and Revenue History January 16th 2024

While it's always good to see growing profits, you should always remember that a weak balance sheet could come back to bite. So check Warpaint London's balance sheet strength, before getting too excited.

Are Warpaint London Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Many consider high insider ownership to be a strong sign of alignment between the leaders of a company and the ordinary shareholders. So those who are interested in Warpaint London will be delighted to know that insiders have shown their belief, holding a large proportion of the company's shares. In fact, they own 51% of the company, so they will share in the same delights and challenges experienced by the ordinary shareholders. Intuition will tell you this is a good sign because it suggests they will be incentivised to build value for shareholders over the long term. UK£164m This is an incredible endorsement from them.

Should You Add Warpaint London To Your Watchlist?

You can't deny that Warpaint London has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. With EPS growth rates like that, it's hardly surprising to see company higher-ups place confidence in the company through continuing to hold a significant investment. The growth and insider confidence is looked upon well and so it's worthwhile to investigate further with a view to discern the stock's true value. While we've looked at the quality of the earnings, we haven't yet done any work to value the stock. So if you like to buy cheap, you may want to check if Warpaint London is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

