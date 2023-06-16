Is Now The Time To Put YTL Corporation Berhad (KLSE:YTL) On Your Watchlist?

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like YTL Corporation Berhad (KLSE:YTL). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

How Fast Is YTL Corporation Berhad Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

In business, profits are a key measure of success; and share prices tend to reflect earnings per share (EPS) performance. So a growing EPS generally brings attention to a company in the eyes of prospective investors. It is awe-striking that YTL Corporation Berhad's EPS went from RM0.01 to RM0.052 in just one year. Even though that growth rate may not be repeated, that looks like a breakout improvement. This could point to the business hitting a point of inflection.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. EBIT margins for YTL Corporation Berhad remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 19% to RM27b. That's encouraging news for the company!

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are YTL Corporation Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It should give investors a sense of security owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, creating a close alignment their interests. YTL Corporation Berhad followers will find comfort in knowing that insiders have a significant amount of capital that aligns their best interests with the wider shareholder group. We note that their impressive stake in the company is worth RM631m. This suggests that leadership will be very mindful of shareholders' interests when making decisions!

Does YTL Corporation Berhad Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

YTL Corporation Berhad's earnings have taken off in quite an impressive fashion. That EPS growth certainly is attention grabbing, and the large insider ownership only serves to further stoke our interest. At times fast EPS growth is a sign the business has reached an inflection point, so there's a potential opportunity to be had here. Based on the sum of its parts, we definitely think its worth watching YTL Corporation Berhad very closely. Even so, be aware that YTL Corporation Berhad is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those doesn't sit too well with us...

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

