Now UAE Residents Can Buy USDT With AED at Coinsfera OTC Shop

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES / COINSFERA / June 17, 2022 / Coinsfera, a Dubai-based over-the-counter (OTC) cryptocurrency trading platform, has announced that it is now offering United States dollar stable coin (USDT) for purchase with the local currency, the Emirati dirham (AED). This makes Coinsfera one of the first OTC shops in the region to offer people buy USDT in UAE. All coins available online can be traded against USDT, making it easy for users to hold and trade multiple cryptocurrencies without ever having to leave the safety of their wallets.

Coinsfera is the best option when it comes to exchanging rates, buying cryptocurrencies online may be expensive, especially if you are using credit or debit cards. Aside from additional fees, the exchange percentage might reach up to 7% when you buy from online trading platforms. So, it's better to buy USDT from Coinsfera OTC shop where the rate is very low.

This service by Coinsfera will allow users to sell and buy USDT in Dubai along with a variety of other cryptocurrencies using a wide range of payment options, including cash, credit or debit card, and bank transfer. Coinsfera is aiming to make it easy for everyone to get involved in the cryptocurrency market, regardless of their experience or knowledge level. The company also offers a 24/7 customer support service to help customers with any issues they may encounter.

Coinsfera is an over-the-counter (OTC) shop that allows individuals to conduct fast and simple transactions in and out of the virtual currency space. They are a wallet-independent platform, which means they do not hold user funds but rather provide a safe and secure conduit for users to exchange their coins with AED.

Coinsfera is looking to provide a more accessible way for individuals in Dubai and around the world to trade cryptocurrencies. With Coinsfera, users will be able to buy Tether with cash (AED) and use it as they see fit. Some of the benefits of buying USDT from Coinsfera include being able to pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies, protecting your assets against inflation, purchasing digital currencies, and hedging against price volatility.

In a world where digital currencies are becoming more and more popular, Coinsfera has quickly become one of the most trusted exchanges for over-the-counter transactions. With a wide variety of coins available and an easy-to-use platform, Coinsfera is quickly gaining popularity among brokerage executives, financial analysts, and fund managers in the United Arab Emirates. Thanks to its smooth transactions and user-friendly platform, Coinsfera is quickly becoming the go-to choice for those looking to invest in cryptocurrencies.

Name: Coinsfera

Address: Jumeirah Lake Towers, Cluster F, Indigo-Icon tower - Office # 501 5th floor - Dubai - United Arab Emirates

Phone: +971 58 535 0505

Email: contact@coinsfera.com

SOURCE: Coinsfera





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/705313/Now-UAE-Residents-Can-Buy-USDT-With-AED-at-Coinsfera-OTC-Shop



