U.S. markets close in 1 hour

  • S&P 500

    4,653.21
    +6.50 (+0.14%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,945.91
    -134.03 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,719.67
    +96.97 (+0.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,413.72
    +24.14 (+1.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.47
    +0.13 (+0.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,864.90
    +16.60 (+0.90%)
     

  • Silver

    25.34
    +0.57 (+2.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1448
    -0.0039 (-0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5600
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3365
    -0.0040 (-0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0980
    +0.2280 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    65,114.73
    -1,570.38 (-2.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,614.97
    +17.00 (+1.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,384.18
    +44.03 (+0.60%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,277.86
    +171.08 (+0.59%)
     

Now you can watch Twitch on your Nintendo Switch

Amanda Silberling
·1 min read

Have you ever had the itch to watch Twitch on Nintendo Switch? Available now as a free download on the Nintendo eShop, the Twitch app lets users watch both live and VOD content on the go in handheld mode, or on the big screen when the Switch is docked.

Since Twitch is best known for gaming livestreams, it makes sense that a lot of people who play Nintendo Switch are probably also Twitch viewers. You can't stream your games through the Twitch app (streaming setups are complex and bandwidth-intensive!), but it's easy to browse and search for streams. You can sign into your Twitch account to easily keep up with your favorite streamers, but you can't use the chat function in the app. It would be difficult to keep up with a Twitch chat while trying to type with your joycons, so it's not a huge loss. Plus, you can scan a QR code on your phone to join the chat. At that point, if you're not docked to a TV screen, you might as well just use the iOS app, though.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The Nintendo Switch has some popular entertainment apps available to download, like Hulu and YouTube. But fans are eager for the option to watch Netflix, which had an app on older Nintendo consoles like the Wii U and 3DS. Nintendo stopped supporting the Netflix app on those systems in January, though, and hasn't shared plans for a Netflix on the Switch. Other popular streaming services like Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ are also absent from the Switch.

Recommended Stories

  • New AirPods worth the upgrade? Talking Tech pocast

    New AirPods worth the upgrade? Talking Tech pocast

  • Chinese forces exercise near Taiwan in response to US visit

    Chinese military forces are holding exercises near Taiwan in response to a visit by a U.S. congressional delegation to the island. The drills in the area of the Taiwan Strait are a “necessary measure to safeguard national sovereignty," China's Defense Ministry said in an announcement Tuesday that gave no details on the timing, participants and location of the exercises. It said the “joint war preparedness patrol” by the Eastern Theater Command was prompted by the “seriously incorrect words and actions of relevant countries over the issue of Taiwan” and the actions of those advocating the self-governing island’s independence.

  • Psst...Amazon has a secret coupon page, and it's full of amazing hidden sales

    Save up to 50 percent on air purifiers, weighted blankets and more.

  • NVIDIA Vice President explains the Omniverse

    Richard Kerris, NVIDIA Vice President of Omniverse Platform discusses NVIDIA's plans for the Omniverse and how it will be used.&nbsp;

  • My 2 Best Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    More than ever, consumers are shopping online, connecting through social media, and engaging with mobile applications. As a result, businesses around the world are racing to build out their digital presence, spending trillions of dollars in the process.

  • Wall Street Analysts See Long-Term Potential in These 3 Cybersecurity Stocks

    Our digital age has brought with it a host of new issues, matters that our grandparents could never have dreamed about just a century ago. One of the more serious issues involved in this is online and digital security. Cyber attacks can threaten our bank accounts, our meta data, our social profiles – or even governmental databases and national security. While this may sound like the stuff of nightmares, it has also bread opportunity for investors – as cybersecurity companies are in demand, and t

  • Apple relents on controversial restrictions on iPhone 13 display repairs

    Apple has reversed course on its controversial choice to make the iPhone 13 reject repaired screens. When the phone was launched, in September, repair experts quickly found that if an iPhone 13 had its screen repaired, it would break the facial recognition tools built into the phone. The only way for independent repair shops to avoid that was to replace a small chip by taking it from the original screen and putting it in the new one.

  • Microsoft rolls out low-cost Chromebook rival in bid to win over schools

    Microsoft is launching the laptop with students and remote learning in mind. But the market is saturated, and the demand is nowhere near what it was a year ago.

  • Foresight Completes Technological US Roadshow, Touring 19 Leading Vehicle Manufacturers and Tier One Suppliers

    Many participating companies express interest in proof-of-concept (POC) projects to further evaluate the technology for potential enhancement of safety systems

  • Little-known iPhone photo trick quickly goes viral

    Drag-and-drop feature a quick way of saving pictures in bulk

  • Why this cute robot could soon deliver your next burrito

    Serve Robotics will begin delivering food in Los Angeles early next year and plans to grow rapidly in other cities.

  • Why Shopify Should Buy DigitalOcean

    Back in the early 2000s, as Amazon scaled its marketplace, it began providing cloud infrastructure services to third-party sellers. At first, this platform was meant to facilitate Amazon's ambitions in e-commerce, but it eventually became something much bigger. Today, Amazon Web Services (AWS) is the No. 1 cloud computing platform in the world and the chief driver of Amazon's operating profits.

  • Let's Plug into Emerson Electric's Charts

    In this updated daily bar chart of EMR, below, we can see that prices have struggled since early September. Trading volume has been active and the On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has been weak and not showing us signs of aggressive buying. In this weekly Japanese candlestick chart of EMR, below, we can see that EMR has survived a number of weekly tests of the rising 40-week moving average line.

  • Someone Just Moved $12 Billion Worth Of XRP For Free

    What happened: $12,392,959,000 USD worth of Ripple (CRYPTO: XRP) was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction for 0.000012 XRP or $0.0000157 USD. This mysterious person’s XRP wallet address has been identified as: rhoPxtkgo3JoGszWzFAv4ZVRyC4ebP4FB5 Why it matters: Cryptocurrency whales that own millions of dollars in XRP tend to move markets single-handedly. If the whale decides to exit this XRP position, there could be enough market impact to push down the p

  • ‘Probably Nothing’: Why People Still Hate Crypto

    Community response to Discord potentially integrating an Ethereum wallet show how skeptical the greater public really is.

  • Miami to Give ‘Bitcoin Yield’ From MiamiCoin to Its Citizens

    The city’s mayor, Francis Suarez, announced the news on CoinDesk TV on Thursday.

  • Discord App Backtracks on Crypto Tool After Backlash From Users

    (Bloomberg) -- Discord Inc. backpedaled on incorporating cryptocurrency into its popular chat app, responding to objections from subscribers and other users saying crypto harms the environment.Most Read from BloombergWhy Hong Kong Is Building Apartments the Size of Parking SpacesFarmers Take on ‘Post-Apocalyptic’ Food CrisisGreece’s Popular Islands Are Crowded — With PlasticDo Prisons Deserve a Second Chance?Jason Citron, the chief executive officer, had posted an image Monday on Twitter teasing

  • Sony Cuts PlayStation 5 Production Outlook

    Sony Group Corp (NYSE: SONY) slashed its PlayStation 5 production outlook for this fiscal year due to component and logistics constraints, Bloomberg reports. Sony previously aimed over 16 million units assembled in the year ending March to achieve its sales goal and get a head start on the subsequent year’s production. Sony cut that number down to about 15 million, making its aim of 14.8 million PS5 sales by March difficult. Sony’s manufacturing partners assume the PlayStation 5 to remain in tig

  • Let's Take Another Look at Coinbase

    Back on September 7 we looked at the charts of Coinbase and wrote that "Aggressive traders could go long COIN at $275 or better...The $339 area is our initial price objective." COIN traded below our suggested stop level and then in early October began a sharp rally that briefly passed our $339 price target just the other day. COIN is now trading below our target.

  • Lower Fees and Faster Transactions Make Solana Better Than Ethereum

    Solana (CCC:SOL-USD) was briefly the fourth-largest cryptocurrency with a market capitalization that got as high as around $78 billion. This put SOL just behind Binance Coin (CCC:ADA-USD) in the list of the largest cryptos, according to CoinMarketCap. It has slipped a bit since then, now in sixth place with a market cap of $73 billion. Source: Shutterstock Solana was larger than Cardano (CCC:ADA-USD) which is a similar, but less popular “Ethereum killer,” or competitive alternative to Ethereum (