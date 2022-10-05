NowCM opens its main developer hub in Portugal

By doing so NowCM joins the vibrant Portuguese tech scene of established and new players. This further strengthens the position of NowCM as the leading European primary capital markets service provider.

LUXEMBOURG, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Now is the time! It was the right choice at the right time"- says CEO and Founder, Robert Koller.

NowCM Logo

As the world's first fully compliant and cloud-native transaction management platform and regulated primary marketplace, NowCM opens its third European office in sunny Portugal.

The decision to choose Portugal as a new location was based on a list of comprehensive criteria of key cultural and growth factors, including availability of top talent, fintech ecosystem, regulation, entrepreneurial mindset, and work-life balance.

Robert adds: "We are solution-seekers and bold builders of the future of finance. Our fast-growing team consists of 40 diverse individuals amongst which are 20 in-house IT experts whose skills we are very proud of. We value our people and their time by offering them a state-of-the-art tech tooling arena and meaningful responsibility in helping to shape the global financial future rather than burning energy on daily repetitive manual tasks in a square city office space. NowCM is a catalyst in the digitisation of primary markets beyond process automation. Our concept shows the intelligence of focusing on live execution of important transactions rather than on out-dated Excel and Word processes."

Portugal with its good weather and one of the best life quality indexes for expats (according to InterNations, Expat Insider 2022) is a perfect location for NowCM's strategic expansion. NowCM new office is located in Lagoas Business Park, where global tech companies like Google, Samsung, Dell and Cisco among others are based.

NowCM Tron-style office design features sustainable solutions like indoor farms and game-changing futuristic experiences to create a new safe, productive and enjoyable place to work in creative and smart ways. It will serve as a hub for employees as well as a location for client training programmes.

Story continues

"After COVID-19 the office experience won't remain as it was before the pandemic. In NowCM we know that virtual collaborations are working well, however we believe there should be a new era of tech spaces to meet and ask important questions, to develop collaboration, productivity, culture, and work experiences" – says Robert.

Last week NowCM welcomed its global team in their new office in Lagoas Business Park and held an opening event for its team and family members together with business partners, clients and journalists. A big surprise during the event was a drone race (organised by NowCM partners www.dronesnco.com), where everyone could support one of the pilots and explore the NowCM office from a different angle.

Join NowCM on the journey towards digital capital markets NOW

Download PICTURES

Connect with NowCM:

www.linkedin.com/company/nowcm

www.twitter.com/NowCM_EU

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1780722/NowCM_Logo.jpg

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nowcm-opens-its-main-developer-hub-in-portugal-301640924.html

SOURCE NowCM Group