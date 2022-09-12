U.S. markets close in 38 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,107.85
    +40.49 (+1.00%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,366.64
    +214.93 (+0.67%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,253.36
    +141.05 (+1.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,901.71
    +18.86 (+1.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.93
    +1.14 (+1.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,736.20
    +7.60 (+0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    19.77
    +1.01 (+5.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0117
    +0.0071 (+0.71%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3620
    +0.0410 (+1.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1680
    +0.0093 (+0.80%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.8020
    +0.2380 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,387.64
    +797.73 (+3.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    526.71
    +10.56 (+2.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,473.03
    +121.96 (+1.66%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,542.11
    +327.36 (+1.16%)
     

Nowigence Expands Executive Leadership with the Announcement of Krishna Tammireddy as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO)

Nowigence, Inc.
·5 min read
Nowigence, Inc.
Nowigence, Inc.

B2B AI SaaS technology leader in automating reading and comprehension serving students, teachers, and salespeople in all subjects and sectors aims for growth

ALBANY, NY, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Nowigence, Inc. (OTCQB: NOWG), specializing in real-time reading and comprehension of hundreds of files or articles in seconds announced the appointment of Krishna Tammireddy as CMO, reporting to the founder and CEO, Anoop Bhatia. Krishna will lead the global marketing organization and be a member of its Growth Council (Press Announcement dated June, the 13th, 2022).

Nowigence flagship product called Pluaris is the state-of-the-art, cloud-based, enterprise knowledge platform adapting to any field of content that it reads. It extracts key points to build knowledge dossiers, answers specific questions, researches large informational libraries and data lakes on preset topics to help users stay abreast on a daily basis, and discovers insights by connecting people, products, technologies, and themes continually.

Krishna has 20+ years of experience in Sales, Customer Success, Strategic Growth consulting. Krishna led sales at Telstra Mobile Gaming, EA, Cellmania & Blackberry Appstore business. He was head of Blackberry's App World and Content Marketing until 2014 and oversaw JAPAC, Middle East, and Africa. Thereafter, he was Co-Founder & Chief Business Office of Junotele. From 2018 to early 2020 he was program architect in CEO's office at Finablr, which went public on London Stock Exchange and rose to the ranking of FTSE 100 with an enterprise value of $1.5 billion. Krishna likes to mentor businesses; at 50K Ventures, a few of the startups he had initially identified (Commute & Automate) have now been acquired by unicorns Careem and Notion.

"Krishna's business growth experience and strong global connections in technology have helped scale early start-ups to become large enterprise software companies,” said Anoop Bhatia, founder and CEO of Nowigence. “In a short span of 45 days, he has moved us forward positioning us for Web 3.0.”

"I experienced the chills in my first meeting with Anoop when I heard the value proposition of Nowigence,” said Krishna. “It’s flagship AI platform called Pluaris is an advanced knowledge management platform which is gaining customer traction. My mandate is to drive rapid product adoption through strategic partnerships as we move from one knowledge community to another from ages of six and onwards.”

About Nowigence Inc.

Nowigence is an innovative software as a service (SaaS) company focused on developing and bringing to market PluarisTM — a comprehensive, ready-to-use artificial intelligence (AI) platform. Pluaris delivers the combined power of an intelligent reader and a smart search engine, analyzing public and private data sources for relevant content, in real time, on any topic and for any reason: entertainment, research, work, etc. For more information, visit the Company’s website at nowigence.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "target," "may," "intend," "predict," "should," "would," "predict," "potential," "seem," "future," "outlook" or other similar expressions (or negative versions of such words or expressions) that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's expectations with respect to future performance and anticipated financial impacts of the business combination. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified herein, and on the current expectations of the Company's management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and may differ from assumptions, and such differences may be material. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of the Company.

These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including: (i) changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political and legal conditions; (ii) failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the business combination; (iii) risks relating to the uncertainty of the projected financial information with respect to the Company; (iv) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the Company following the completion of the business combination; (v) future global, regional or local economic and market conditions, including the growth and development of the urban air mobility market; (vi) the development, effects and enforcement of laws and regulations; (vii) the Company's ability to grow and manage future growth, maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and retain its key employees; (viii) the Company's ability to develop new products and solutions, bring them to market in a timely manner, and make enhancements to its platform; (ix) the Company's ability to successfully develop its product range; (x) the effects of competition on the Company's future business; (xi) the outcome of any potential litigation, government and regulatory proceedings, investigations and inquiries; (xi) the impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic; and (xii) those factors discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") under the heading "Risk Factors" and other documents of the Company filed, or to be filed, with the SEC. If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that the Company does not presently know or that the Company currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect the Company's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause the Company's assessments to change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release, and undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

Media Contact:
Aydan Mori
Albany, NY
aydan.mori@nowigence.com
www.nowigence.com


Recommended Stories

  • Here's Why Nio Stock Is Exploding Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock exploded this morning and was trading nearly 10.3% higher as of 11 a.m. ET Monday. An analyst who closely tracks the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) market just singled out the hot stock as his top EV pick in China and sees Nio shares doubling in value over the next 12 months, backed by two big growth catalysts. Deutsche Bank analyst Edison Yu has two reasons why Nio could outperform and emerge as the leader among EV start-ups, according to The Fly.

  • Warren Buffett Is Piling Into These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks

    Warren Buffett's company Berkshire Hathaway has invested in some stocks this year trading at rock-bottom valuations.

  • Why Apple Stock Popped Monday Morning

    Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) climbed higher on Monday, adding as much as 3.5%. Wedbush's Daniel Ives has been keeping a close eye on Apple's website and notes that delivery times have quickly been pushed out to mid-October for the more expensive iPhone 14 Pro models, while the remaining preorders will take at least three weeks to process and wait times are quickly getting longer, according to The Fly. Ives noted that not only are iPhone 14 orders tracking ahead of his expectations, but consumers are ordering more Pro and Pro Max models, which will drive up the average selling price (ASP) for Apple.

  • Jim Cramer Just Turned Bullish on These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer just turned bullish on. If you want to read about some stocks in the Cramer portfolio, go directly to Jim Cramer Just Turned Bullish on These 5 Stocks. There are few finance personalities on television that have garnered as much of a fan-following as […]

  • Institutional investors may adopt severe steps after XPeng Inc.'s (NYSE:XPEV) latest 4.2% drop adds to a year losses

    Every investor in XPeng Inc. ( NYSE:XPEV ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. The group holding...

  • 3 Absolute Bargain Stocks to Buy Now and Hold

    In today's volatile market, there's a lot to be said for seeking out boring businesses at cheap prices.

  • EV Roundup: HMC's Electrification Strides, NIO's Q2 Loss & More

    While Honda (HMC) revs up its e-mobility game by collaborating with Hanwa for the procurement of EV batteries, NIO incurs a loss of 25 cents per ADS in Q2, despite improved deliveries.

  • A second leg down for the bear market in stocks would expose 3 ‘naked swimmers.’ That won’t be pretty.

    Miller Tabak + Co.'s chief market strategist Matt Maley has his eye on three troubled areas of financial markets right now. He thinks investors need to be looking at them too.

  • Trade Alert: The Co-Founder Of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN), Dustin Moskovitz, Has Just Spent US$350m Buying 80% More Shares

    Those following along with Asana, Inc. ( NYSE:ASAN ) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of shares by...

  • The Next Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Growth Stocks Down 68% and 74% to Buy Now

    The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite is currently 24% off its high, putting the index in bear market territory, and many individual stocks have fallen even further. For instance, Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) are down 68% and 74%, respectively. Roku is the most popular streaming platform in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico as measured by viewing hours.

  • Why Asana Stock Popped Today

    Shares of Asana (NYSE: ASAN), the workflow solutions software company, were climbing today as the tech stock continued to rally following last week's smashing second-quarter earnings report and news that CEO Dustin Moskovitz was buying $350 million in stock. As of 1:45 p.m. ET, Asana stock was up 10.5%. In a press release last Wednesday evening, Asana said it had sold $350 million to Moskovitz in a private placement, raising money for the company for working capital and general corporate purposes.

  • Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) is a Solid Combination of Yield and Value

    Some analysts argue that the oil sector is experiencing the tobacco market treatment in the 1990s. The public sentiment is negative, yet most are still consuming those products. However, despite all the efforts and sustainability plans, global economies are still very much addicted to oil and natural gas – enabling companies like Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) to pay out hefty dividends to their shareholders.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock rally gains momentum as investors await CPI report

    U.S. stocks rallied Monday as Wall Street inched closer to highly-anticipated inflation data this week.

  • It's Time for Me to Jump Into Intel. Yes, Intel

    The Biden Administration had sent letters to Nvidia requiring a license to sell its A100 and H100 chips that are designed to speed machine learning and artificial intelligence to those three regions. Nvidia stated at the time that the restriction likely jeopardized... for the firm, up to $400M in annual revenue. Advanced Micro Devices was similarly informed that a similar restriction would be placed on that firm's MI250 chips.

  • Should You Buy Carnival Before It Rallies?

    Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) experienced its very worst time when the pandemic forced its ships to shore. Concerns about higher interest rates and a weakening economy are weighing on the shares these days. Considering future prospects, should you buy Carnival before it rallies?

  • 10 Best Penny Stocks to Buy in September

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best penny stocks to buy in September. If you want to skip our discussion on the current US economic situation, go directly to the 5 Best Penny Stocks to Buy in September. The US equity markets have been experiencing a sell-off in the past three […]

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Warren Buffett and George Soros Both Own

    Billionaires buy dividend stocks for the same reasons other people do. Of course, they also prefer that their stocks grow as well as pay dividends. Here are three dividend stocks that billionaires Buffett and Soros both own.

  • Better Buy: Advanced Micro Devices vs. Nvidia

    Tech stocks have been hit hard in 2022, with the NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector index down 33% year to date. Multiple companies have taken significant hits to their stocks, with Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) down 54% and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) off 45% in the same period. Tech stocks have fallen out of favor in 2022 as rising inflation and fears of a recession slowed consumer spending.

  • Is Viatris Stock a Buy Now?

    Pharmaceutical businesses spend billions of dollars developing medicines that they then protect with a fortress of intellectual property (IP) safeguards to make sure that competitors can't benefit from their work. But if you're not looking for dividend payments, it's hard to see how it would outperform the market, since it isn't engaged in a high-growth niche, nor is it planning to make significant innovations that would give it an edge over the competition.

  • I’m 65 and semi-retired, having amassed $1.8 million myself with ‘a lot of risky small caps,’ tech stocks and some ETFs. I also have 20% in cash. Am I doing it right? Do I need an adviser to help?

    Have an issue with your financial adviser or looking to hire a new one? Email picks@marketwatch.com.