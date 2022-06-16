U.S. markets closed

Now's your chance to get the Amazon Fire Stick 4K for less thanks to Prime Day 2021

Christine Persaud
·1 min read
These two Fire Stick models just went on mega-sale for Prime Day 2021.
— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

What’s better than being able to stream all of your favorite TV shows and movies from virtually anywhere? Being able to stream them in full 4K high definition, of course! You can achieve this with a streaming stick like the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K—and it’s on sale during Amazon Prime Day 2021.

As of right now, this bestselling device—regularly priced at $49.99—is marked down to just $24.99. That’s a 50% discount, and the best price we’ve seen on it since December 2019.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick is among the best streaming devices around. We love that it not only supports 4K-quality video (with a 4K TV and compatible streaming services) but also Dolby Atmos, providing truly immersive sound. Unlike the Fire Stick Lite (also on sale for less than $20!), it controls your TV’s volume. And with a 4.7-star rating from more than 630,000 customers, it’s safe to say Amazon shoppers love it, too.

Once you get through the easy-as-pie setup, you’ll be able to enjoy 4K content from most of the top streaming services, including Disney+ and HBO Max. Searching for content is simple, too: Simply use the included remote or its built-in Alexa voice search to find your next must-watch show or movie.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $24.99 (Save $25)

Amazon Fire Stick Lite for $17.99 (Save $12)

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Prime Day 2021: Get the Amazon Fire Stick 4K on sale for less today

