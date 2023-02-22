U.S. markets close in 1 hour 32 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,999.77
    +2.43 (+0.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,118.47
    -11.12 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,524.37
    +32.07 (+0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,897.58
    +9.37 (+0.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.04
    -2.32 (-3.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,837.00
    -5.50 (-0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    21.56
    -0.33 (-1.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0611
    -0.0042 (-0.39%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9230
    -0.0320 (-0.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2054
    -0.0053 (-0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.9050
    -0.0130 (-0.01%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,838.73
    -754.52 (-3.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    539.90
    -5.73 (-1.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,930.63
    -47.12 (-0.59%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,104.32
    -368.78 (-1.34%)
     

NOWVERTICAL GROUP INC. ANNOUNCES TERMS OF $5 MILLION MARKETED PUBLIC OFFERING OF UNITS

·4 min read

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, Feb. 22, 2023 /CNW/ - NowVertical Group Inc. (TSXV: NOW) ("NOW" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the terms of its previously announced marketed public offering (the "Offering") of units (the "Units") of the Company. The Company intends to issue up to 9,615,500 Units at a price of $0.52 per Unit (the "Issue Price"), for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $5,000,060. The Offering is led by Beacon Securities Limited ("Beacon"), on behalf of a syndicate of agents including Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. (together with Beacon, the "Agents"). Each Unit will consist of one subordinate voting share in the capital of the Company (a "Subordinate Voting Share") and one Subordinate Voting Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant") of the Company. Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Subordinate Voting Share (a "Warrant Share") at a price per Warrant Share of $0.80 for a period of 36 months following the Closing Date (as defined below).

The Company has granted the Agents an option (the "Over-Allotment Option"), exercisable at the sole discretion of the Agents, in whole or in part, by Beacon, on its own behalf and on behalf of the Agents, giving notice to the Company at any time and from time to time up to 30 days following the Closing Date, to sell up to an additional number of Units (the "Additional Units") equal to 15% of the aggregate number of Units sold pursuant to the Offering at a price per Additional Unit equal to the Issue Price, to cover over-allotments, if any, and for market stabilization purposes. All references herein to the "Offering" shall be deemed to include the Over-Allotment Option and all references herein to the "Units" shall be deemed to include the Additional Units. For certainty, the Over-Allotment Option shall be exercisable for Additional Units, Subordinate Voting Shares and/or Warrants (or any combination thereof).

The Units will be offered (i) in Canada by way of a prospectus supplement (the "Supplement") to the Company's existing short form base shelf prospectus dated January 21, 2022 (the "Base Shelf Prospectus") to be filed in each of the Provinces of Canada (other than the Province of Quebec); and (ii) to eligible purchasers by way of available prospectus exemptions in certain jurisdictions outside of Canada.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for deferred payments related to acquisitions, working capital and general corporate purposes.

The Offering is expected to close on or about February 28, 2023, or such other date as the Company and Beacon, on behalf of the Agents, may agree (the "Closing Date"). Closing of the Offering is subject to certain customary closing conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and stock exchange approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") and the applicable securities regulatory authorities.

A copy of the Base Shelf Prospectus is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Once filed, the Supplement in connection with the Offering will also be available on SEDAR.

The securities offered have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any State in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About NowVertical Group Inc.:

NOW is a VI software and solutions company growing organically and through acquisition. NOW's VI solutions are organized by industry vertical and are built upon a foundational set of data technologies that fuse, secure, and mobilize data in a transformative and compliant way. The NOW product suite enables the creation of high-value VI solutions that are predictive in nature and drive automation specific to each high-value industry vertical. For more information about the Company, visit www.nowvertical.com.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release may contain forward-looking statements (within the meaning of applicable securities laws) which reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as "believe", "anticipate", "project", "expect", "intend", "plan", "will", "may", "estimate" and other similar expressions. These statements are based on the Company's expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections and include, without limitation, statements regarding the closing of the Offering, the use of proceeds from the Offering, regulatory approval for the Offering and the future success of the Company's business.

The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on certain assumptions. The forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. Several factors could cause results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements, including, among other things, failure to complete the proposed Offering and the need to satisfy regulatory and legal requirements with respect to the proposed Offering. Therefore, readers should not rely on any such forward-looking statements. Further, these forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, except as expressly required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement publicly, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE NowVertical Group Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/22/c3975.html

Recommended Stories

  • Green Energy Panel at Palm Beach CorpGov Forum

    IPO Edge and CorpGov are please to provide complete video coverage of the second annual Palm Beach CorpGov Forum, which was held on Thursday, Feb. 9, featuring a full day of panels and fireside chats followed by a cocktail reception at the rooftop ballroom of The Ben Hotel in West Palm Beach, FL. The event included over 200 […] The post Green Energy Panel at Palm Beach CorpGov Forum appeared first on CorpGov.

  • 5 Stocks With Recent Dividend Hike for a Stable Portfolio

    Dividend-paying stocks should be in demand as investors will try to safeguard their portfolios. Five of them are: HUM, CVE, ATHM, NPO and MBIN.

  • U.S. stocks cling to gains as Fed minutes show most officials favored 25 basis point hike

    U.S. stocks whipsawed but remained in the green on Wednesday after minutes from the Federal Reserve’s February meeting showed most officials supported a 25 basis point rate hike. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rose 63 points, or 0.2%, to 33,182. The Dow briefly turned red after the minutes were released at 2 p.m. Eastern Time as stocks kneejerked lower.

  • Fed Minutes: Almost all officials backed quarter-point hike

    Nearly all Federal Reserve policymakers agreed earlier this month to slow the pace of their rate increases to a quarter-point, with only “a few” supporting a larger half-point hike. The minutes from the Fed’s Jan. 31-Feb.1 meeting said most of the officials supported the quarter-point hike because a slower pace “would better allow them to assess the economy’s progress” toward reducing inflation to their 2% target. The increase raised the Fed’s benchmark rate to a range of 4.5% to 4.75%, the highest in 15 years.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Snags a Top Chipmaker, Pares Another

    Famed money manager Cathie Wood, chief executive of Ark Investment Management, sold some of her stock-in-trade names and bought another one Tuesday. On the sell side, Ark funds dumped 33,704 shares of streaming platform Roku , valued at $2.2 million as of Tuesday's close.

  • CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Reports Q4 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

    CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 39.22% and 99.95%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • ‘Big Short’ Michael Burry Pours Money Into These 2 Stocks — Here’s Why They May Be Worth Buying

    Michael Burry’s fame spread far and wide after his exploits were documented in the Big Short – the book - and later the movie - that told the story of Burry’s success in betting against the housing market during the financial crisis of 2008. That was a move that turned out to be a hugely profitable one. Burry went short then and hasn’t been shy in issuing repeated warnings on the current state of the market, either. In addition to some recent enigmatic tweets that hint at looming disaster, Burry

  • Domino’s Plunges Most on Record as Customers Shun Price Hikes

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Ltd. plummeted the most on record in Sydney after the pizza chain operator said its first-half earnings fell as customers spurned price increases meant to offset inflationary pressures.Most Read from BloombergMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds of CutsHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionChina Urges State Firms to Drop Big Four Auditors on Data RiskRussia’s War on Ukraine, China

  • Intel dividend cut a result of 'very specific issues': DoubleLine's Monica Erickson

    Intel brings out the hatchet to its dividend.

  • Dow Jones Reverses Ahead Of Fed Minutes; Baidu Surges On Earnings; Nvidia Earnings On Deck

    The Dow Jones reversed lower Wednesday ahead of minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting. Nvidia earnings are due out late.

  • Credit Suisse Collapses on the Stock Market

    The chairman of the Board of Directors of the second largest Swiss bank is under investigation by the Swiss authorities.

  • Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

  • Bill Gates Buys Stake in Heineken for $902 Million

    (Bloomberg) -- Bill Gates has acquired a minority stake in Heineken Holding NV, the controlling shareholder of the world’s second-largest brewer, for about $902 million.Most Read from BloombergMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds of CutsChina Urges State Firms to Drop Big Four Auditors on Data RiskHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionRussia’s War on Ukraine, China’s Rise Expose US Military FailingsWorld’s Largest Four-Day Work Wee

  • Why Coterra (CTRA) Might Surprise This Earnings Season

    Coterra (CTRA) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

  • Morningstar Lists Three Undervalued, 'Superior' Dividend Stocks

    Morningstar says two factors can indicate stocks with safe dividends: economic moats and distance-to-default scores.

  • What's in Store for American Tower (AMT) in Q4 Earnings?

    The high demand for American Tower's (AMT) assets due to rising carrier network spending is likely to have benefited its Q4 earnings. However, rising interest expenses may have been a deterrent.

  • Matador Resources (MTDR) Tops Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Matador (MTDR) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 6.67% and 8.66%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • JD.com, Inc. (JD) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    JD.com, Inc. (JD) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • How Will Nvidia Stock React to Earnings?

    Semiconductor giant Nvidia is scheduled to report their latest quarterly results this Wednesday after the market close. A review of the charts is in order. In the daily bar chart of NVDA, below, I see that the shares are starting a pullback or correction.

  • Intel Slashes Dividend Following Grim Profit Outlook; Stock Slides

    "We are setting the foundation for significant operating leverage and free cash flow growth," said CFO David Zinsner.