Noxious Trade Talk Fumes Dull S&P Bears’ Senses: Taking Stock

(Bloomberg) -- We’re on our third straight day riding the fumes of optimism over the same concept -- loosening the timeline on the imposition of higher tariffs upon the Chinese in the trade war. We had the slightest hints, then a continuation without a rebuttal, and now the latest Bloomberg reports peg a possible delay at 60 days (still just according to people familiar with no explicit confirmation) assuming the talks go right.

That last point is important to note given the action we saw in U.S. and European bourses Wednesday heading in their respective closes. Though Senator Marco Rubio’s tweet suggesting he was proposing legislation to bring taxation rates for buybacks inline with dividends definitely sapped some energy from the S&P around 11:30am, the weakness initially appeared as we reached some of the top of the day’s ranges and as European exchanges neared a close.

And think, would YOU want to be long heading into the trade talks that began today between Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin? We know the sides are far apart on enforcement and other key issues, but the risk/reward needs to be there. S&P valuations are approaching their November highs, and you have to ask yourself -- if a deal is made tomorrow, where should it be?

MKM strategists led by Michael Darda in a note Wednesday wrote that a 20% gain in the S&P for 2019 (citing history that suggests its possible after a Fed pause that "isn’t too late to avoid a recession") or more wouldn’t be out of the question. Their official target is 3060, which implies 5% upside from the highs seen in 2018, with the rationale being a continued rebound in the forward equity multiple (2018 peaked near 20x, according to Darda).

Chips and Dips

I wouldn’t normally spend any time previewing a company that has, for all intents and purposes, already provided their results, but in light of the Apple circumstance that changed their narrative after pre-announcing, and the fact that the subject of this section, Nvidia, has twice revised down the quarter in question, it seems warranted. Citigroup analysts also discussed the state of semiconductors recently, noting Nvidia was among the “most popular long/most asked about" stocks in their discussions with investors.

The gaming chipmaker has proved some of the knee-jerk naysayers wrong (analysts in the wake of the pre-announcement in late January were calling for shares to drop to anywhere from $130 down to $100), with a bounce that RBC describes as having occurred given that the "decks" are cleared near term after their disclosures. I went into detail about how NVDA massively whiffed on Q4 forecasts back in November and again two weeks ago and we’ll see if the third time is the charm. Deutsche Bank analysts see the April quarter risks as "skewed to the downside," with headwinds likely due to datacenter “lumpiness” as described by Intel and others. Morgan Stanley notes that “prospects for a 2h recovery in memory spending are fading quickly.”

Cisco will likely provide a lift to the entire tech segment today, ahead of Nvidia’s results, and another crucial one to watch post-market will be Applied Materials. Shares of the semiconductor manufacturer rose when its peer Lam Research reported in late January, and outperform-rated RBC recently wrote that its "unlikely" demand worsens from this point. The analysts also note that "operating margins could surprise to the upside despite lowered expectations from a revenue perspective."

Lucky Number 13

Also on offer for post-market activity are the closely watched quarterly filings on investment manager holdings for the fourth quarter of 2018, known as 13F-HRs. It only captures a snapshot of holdings as of December 31 (~45 days ago mind you), but that rarely stops traders from loading up on some key themes and one-off holdings (think: did Buffett pare down any major holding? What else did he or Appaloosa’s Tepper load up on for the quarter?).

The quarter will offer a plethora of narratives given the massive equity market sell-off that began in October. Which funds got lucky and avoided the brunt by piling into defensive names that outperformed? Who bottom fished for depressed names? Who is bound to be outperforming in 2019 after piling into industrials, energy and real estate (the top 3 performing sectors this year).

Story continues