NP Digital Announces Guy Jarvie as SVP of Performance, Australia

NP Digital
·2 min read

Solutions and Performance Veteran to Lead Australian Client Relationships and Delivery

Guy Jarvie, SVP of Performance, NP Digital Australia_Headshot

SYDNEY, Sept. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NP Digital, a leader in performance marketing, announces Guy Jarvie as the Senior Vice President of Performance of the Australian region. Jarvie will be responsible for leading and delivering to the agency’s portfolio of Australian clients.

Jarvie has more than 12 years of client partnership experience with managing and growing accounts. Most recently, Jarvie served as the executive account lead for Salesforce Marketing Cloud. Prior to that, Jarvie spent eight years leading digital performance and client solutions for iProspect Australia.

“Guy has the experience, drive and empathy to help our Australian clients navigate a very dynamic industry and chart a promising course of digital transformation,” said Dan Kalinski, President of NP Digital Australia. “His local knowledge and expertise in client partnerships will prove invaluable as we expand to meet Australian demand.”

In his new role, Jarvie will assume responsibility for overall client relationship standards for Australian clients. He will lead agency delivery leveraging Search, Social, CRM E-comm capabilities, and the agency’s Ubersuggest technology to grow digital performance for clients.

“I couldn’t be more excited to join the NP Digital team. Australian businesses are in a pivotal moment of digital transformation, and they need an agency at the forefront of marketing and technology to help them accelerate that online growth,” said Jarvie.

About NP Digital:

NP Digital is a global performance marketing agency focused on enterprise and mid-market challenger brands. Underpinned by its proprietary technology division and platform Ubersuggest, NP Digital is regarded as one of the fastest-growing, award-winning performance marketing agencies in the industry. NP Digital views marketing through a consultative lens that takes a holistic view when applying specialist execution to build meaningful partnerships. These partnerships include some of the world’s most prominent Fortune 500 brands in addition to mid-size, DTC challenger-type organizations.

NP Digital spans across the globe with 450 employees, seven offices and a headquarters in San Diego. For more information visit npdigital.com or neilpatel.com/ubersuggest.

CONTACT: Kimberly Deese NP Digital 5309080666 kdeese@npdigital.com


