NP Digital Announces Jennifer French as VP of Strategic Partnerships at NP Accel

NP Digital
·2 min read

Business Development Leader to Drive Optimization and Growth of Partnership and Technology Engagements

Jennifer French, VP of Strategic Partnerships at NP Accel, NP Digital_Headshot
Jennifer French, VP of Strategic Partnerships at NP Accel, NP Digital_Headshot
Jennifer French, VP of Strategic Partnerships at NP Accel, NP Digital_Headshot

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NP Digital, a leader in performance marketing, announced today that Jennifer French has joined the agency as its Vice President of Strategic Partnerships. French will negotiate and acquire new strategic partnerships and increase technology partner engagements. This new position will ensure the optimization and growth of sales channels through co-marketing and partnership initiatives across NP Digital, NP Accel and Ubersuggest.

French is a 20-year veteran of business development, representing agencies and software companies. She comes with a breadth of expertise in building strategic partnerships to feed leads to sales teams and has helped thousands of small to medium-sized businesses embrace technology to help them succeed.

“We are very excited to have Jennifer join the NP Digital leadership team,” said Ty Christensen, CRO of NP Accel. “She has a proven history of landing and nurturing enterprise partnerships while leading outbound sales teams for company growth. Her business development background in the Enterprise and SMB markets will play a crucial role as we continue to grow and develop our leadership team.”

Prior to joining NP Digital, French served as the VP of Strategic Partnerships at FMG Suite. There she managed over 100 key strategic partnerships while continuing to identify new opportunities for growth. French was also the VP of Business Development for MarketingPro for over 16 years and played an integral role in preparing the organization for acquisition by FMG Suite. She has her MBA in international business from Thunderbird School of Global Management and will enhance NP Digital’s worldwide growth team.

“I’m excited to join the NP Accel team at NP Digital at a time of immense growth for the company,” said French. “The company's commitment to delivering cutting-edge performance marketing has built a wonderful culture of talented professionals. I look forward to joining the team and delivering the best results to our clients as the agency continues to grow.”

###

About NP Digital:

NP Digital is a performance marketing agency focused on enterprise and mid-market challenger brands. NP Digital also supports the small business market with its NP Accel division. Underpinned by its proprietary technology division and platform Ubersuggest, NP Digital is regarded as one of the fastest-growing, award-winning performance marketing agencies in the industry. NP Digital views marketing through a consultative lens that takes a holistic view when applying specialist execution to build meaningful partnerships. These partnerships include some of the world’s most prominent Fortune 500 brands in addition to mid-size, DTC challenger-type organizations.

NP Digital spans across the globe with 450 employees, seven offices and a headquarters in San Diego, CA. For more information visit npdigital.com or neilpatel.com/ubersuggest.

Attachment

CONTACT: Kimberly Deese NP Digital 5309080666 kdeese@npdigital.com


