NP Digital Announces Samantha Edwards as Group Business Director, Australia

Digital Marketing Expert to Guide Strategy of Australian Business Growth

Samantha Edwards

Group Business Director, Australia

SYDNEY, Oct. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NP Digital, a leader in performance marketing, announces Samantha Edwards as its new Group Business Director of NP Digital Australia. Edwards will lead and oversee Australian business development.

Edwards brings over 15 years of SEO, communications and marketing experience with her to the role, a decade of which was in the Australian market. Prior to joining NP Digital, Edwards spent seven years at iProspect Australia holding the roles of a Client Partner/Group Business Director and Digital Performance Director.

“Samantha brings diverse skillsets in performance execution for clients and monitoring agency growth in Australia,” said Dan Kalinski, President of NP Digital Australia. “We’re lucky to have her joining the team as the demand for digital marketing services from Australian businesses continues to propel our growth forward.”

Edwards’s extensive experience in digital business, marketing, SEO campaigns, performance and client relationship management will be critical in this role. Edwards’s strategic oversight of Australian clients will span growth, development, customer relationships and internal processes.

“I’m very excited to be joining NP Digital as the demand for best-in-class digital marketing in Australia increases,” said Edwards. “My goal is to create an environment of motivated performers dedicated to equipping our Aussie clients for digital growth.”

About NP Digital:

NP Digital is a global performance marketing agency focused on enterprise and mid-market challenger brands. Underpinned by its proprietary technology division and platform Ubersuggest, NP Digital is regarded as one of the fastest-growing, award-winning performance marketing agencies in the industry. NP Digital views marketing through a consultative lens that takes a holistic view when applying specialist execution to build meaningful partnerships. These partnerships include some of the world’s most prominent Fortune 500 brands in addition to mid-size, DTC challenger-type organizations.

NP Digital spans across the globe with 450 employees, seven offices and a headquarters in San Diego. For more information visit npdigital.com or neilpatel.com/Ubersuggest.

