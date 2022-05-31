NP Digital’s Latest Acquisition Provides Enhanced Customer Insights for Analytically Driven Marketers

The Addition of the Popular AnswerThePublic Search Listening Tool Vastly Enhances Data Visualization and Presentation

LAS VEGAS, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NP Digital, a leader in performance marketing, has completed negotiations to acquire one of the industry’s most popular search marketing tools. AnswerThePublic does exactly that by listening to autocomplete data at search engines such as Google. Of the 3 billion search queries entered by users everyday almost all trigger an autocomplete suggestion by the search engine. This valuable consumer insight can then be used by marketers to create fresh in-demand content.

NP Digital's Ubersuggest has already built upon components of AnswerThePublic technology to meet the specific needs of the Ubersuggest customer. Businesses of all sizes from SMB to global enterprise can now access this unique data visualization experience.

“The acquisition of AnswerThePublic will further expand the technology capabilities of Ubersuggest providing deeper insights to marketers,” said Lisa Ohman, COO of Ubersuggest. “The integration of two top industry tools powered by one of the fastest growing global agencies will truly usher in the next wave of advanced data insights and visualization.”

Ubersuggest now spans over 30 billion keywords and 50 trillion backlinks across 249 countries with a resounding focus on data optimization. Segmenting deep insights and visualizing data enables the organization to uncover opportunities and predict outcomes faster.

“NP Digital technology is designed to scale with the enterprise, but at the same time provide easily accessible insights to help growing companies add a competitive edge,” said Mike Gullaksen, CEO of NP Digital. “The acquisition of AnswerThePublic enhances our digital ecosystem and I’m particularly excited for the depth it adds to our data analysis and visualization capabilities.”

The inclusive scale of this integration democratizes advanced performance marketing technology and actionable insights. Solopreneurs and marketers can now access the technology in the public version of Ubersuggest to discover search insights that are easier to understand and capitalize on.

About NP Digital:

NP Digital is a global performance marketing agency focused on enterprise and mid-market challenger brands. Underpinned by its proprietary technology division and platform Ubersuggest, NP Digital is regarded as one of the fastest-growing, award-winning performance marketing agencies in the industry. NP Digital views marketing through a consultative lens that takes a holistic view when applying specialist execution to build meaningful partnerships. These partnerships include some of the world’s most prominent Fortune 500 brands in addition to mid-size, DTC challenger-type organizations.

NP Digital spans across the globe with 650 employees, seven offices, and headquarters in Las Vegas. For more information visit npdigital.com or neilpatel.com/ubersuggest.

