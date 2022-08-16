U.S. markets close in 4 hours 33 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,297.96
    +0.82 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,075.57
    +163.13 (+0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,071.59
    -56.46 (-0.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,007.73
    -13.62 (-0.67%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.44
    -1.97 (-2.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,791.60
    -6.50 (-0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    20.14
    -0.13 (-0.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0176
    +0.0011 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8490
    +0.0580 (+2.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2098
    +0.0040 (+0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.2500
    +0.9780 (+0.73%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,800.41
    -334.22 (-1.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    566.80
    -5.12 (-0.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,543.23
    +34.08 (+0.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,868.91
    -2.87 (-0.01%)
     

NP Digital Makes Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies Second Year in a Row

NP Digital
·3 min read

Booming Business Earns NP Digital Stacked Recognition as Second Year Inc 5000 Fastest Growing Company and Inc 5000 Best Place to Work

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NP Digital, a leader in performance marketing, nudged its way to just outside of the top 10% on the list of the Inc 5000 Fastest Growing Companies in America. For the second year in a row, it has been recognized as one of the fastest movers. The second Inc 5000 award of the year follows NP Digital clinching its best place to work award.

NP Digital experienced growth in multiple areas of the business, most notably with over 100% year-over-year increase in revenue and full-time global staff. Intuit, University of Phoenix, LinkedIn, Cisco and DIRECTV are a few of the new logos added to the roster, along with new Managing Directors in the UK, Australia and Canada. International client growth is supported by an equally expanding diverse culture of supportive, encouraging, and passionate marketers. The agency is proud to offer what employees applaud as some of the most competitive benefits in the industry including required PTO, mental health initiatives, and engaging professional development to advance and connect a remote global workforce.

“We are incredibly proud of the rapid growth we’ve experienced over the last several consecutive years as it underscores our commitment to a customer-centric culture. With our focus on performance and best use of automation through our technology platform Ubersuggest we're able to continue to expand and achieve record-setting performance for our clients,” said Mike Gullaksen, CEO of NP Digital. “This elite recognition is a testament of our propensity to scale with our clients and build an empowering and connected global culture of skilled marketers.”

Earlier this year, NP Digital made significant technology investments with the acquisition of the popular search marketing tool, AnswerThePublic. The technology enhances the digital ecosystem for the agency and deepens its data analysis and visualization capabilities.

NP Digital continues its growth trajectory in 2022 with unparalleled projections, regional expansion, and depth of marketing solutions delivery.

###

About Inc 5000 
The Inc. 5000 list is the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021.

About NP Digital:  
NP Digital is a performance marketing agency focused on enterprise and mid-market challenger brands. NP Digital also supports the small business market with its NP Accel division. Underpinned by its proprietary technology division and platform Ubersuggest, NP Digital is regarded as one of the fastest-growing, award-winning performance marketing agencies in the industry. NP Digital views marketing through a consultative lens that takes a holistic view when applying specialist execution to build meaningful partnerships. These partnerships include some of the world’s most prominent Fortune 500 brands in addition to mid-size, DTC challenger-type organizations.

NP Digital spans across the globe with 700 employees in 15 different countries and 40 of the 50 U.S. states. For more information visit npdigital.com or neilpatel.com/ubersuggest. 

CONTACT: Kimberly Deese NP Digital kdeese@npdigital.com


Recommended Stories

  • JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon rips remote work and Zoom as ‘management by Hollywood Squares’ and says returning to the office will aid diversity

    The Wall Street CEO used the dated reference in a call with wealthy clients last week.

  • Is This Competitor Coming for MercadoLibre Stock?

    The reopening headwind affected every company in the e-commerce industry, including MercadoLibre Inc (NASDAQ: MELI). MercadoLibre has been an e-commerce powerhouse. MercadoLibre's success is remarkable since even the e-commerce juggernaut Amazon -- despite its success in many regions, including North America and Europe -- couldn't match its smaller peer in Latin America.

  • IRS's RMD Rule Change Could Make Your Roth IRA More Valuable

    The Internal Revenue Service has proposed rule changes that could significantly impact how beneficiaries will manage inherited retirement accounts. The proposed regulations, which were published last month, caught some in the financial services industry by surprise, as they offer a … Continue reading → The post The IRS May Make Your Roth IRA More Valuable With This RMD Rule Change appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • All the reasons a dozen eggs now costs up to 38% more than one year ago

    Why are eggs so expensive now? The average price of a dozen large, Grade A eggs was $2.94 in July, up 38% from the same period last year at $1.64, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The price of eggs has been trending upward since the beginning of 2022, and egg experts said an avian influenza outbreak that has severely limited the supply of eggs was the leading cause of high prices.

  • Warner Bros. Discovery stock falls amid job cuts

    Yahoo Finance Live host Seana Smith peeks at Warner Bros. Discovery stock following reported job cuts and the production companies' transition into its merger.

  • Judge Knocks 3M Bankruptcy Strategy for Military Earplug Lawsuits

    A federal judge won’t prohibit 3M from asserting a defense against mass earplug injury claims in the chapter 11 case of its Aearo unit.

  • Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP) Analysts Just Slashed This Year's Estimates

    Today is shaping up negative for Ballard Power Systems Inc. ( TSE:BLDP ) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a...

  • Philips parts ways with CEO in midst of massive recall

    Dutch health technology company Philips on Tuesday unexpectedly announced the imminent departure of CEO Frans van Houten, in the midst of a massive product recall that has halved its market value over the past year. Philips said Van Houten would be replaced on Oct. 15 by Roy Jakobs, head of the company's Connected Care businesses, even though his third term as CEO was not due to end until April. "The supervisory board and current Philips CEO Frans van Houten have agreed that with the end of his third term in sight, the time is right for the change in leadership," Philips said in a statement.

  • Apple's $30 million settlement over employee bag checks gets court approval

    A federal judge in California has signed off on Apple Inc.'s $30.5 million settlement in a nearly decade-old lawsuit claiming the company shortchanged 15,000 retail workers by not paying them for time spent in security checks after their shifts. U.S. District Judge William Alsup in San Francisco approved the settlement in the 2013 class action on Saturday. The California Supreme Court in 2020 used the case to rule that state law requires employees to be paid when they go through mandatory security screenings.

  • ‘I fear that between the two of us, that’s not enough.’ We want to quit working in 10 years, but only have about $175K saved. Do we need professional help?

    Knowing how much you need for retirement is multi-factored: It’s not just about how much you saved, it’s also about knowing how much you will spend on a monthly basis. “Typically, people need around 70% to 80% of the pre-retirement income in retirement to maintain a lifestyle,” says certified financial planner Spencer Betts of Bickling Financial Services.

  • Apple Lays Off Recruiters as Part of Its Slowdown in Hiring

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. laid off many of its contract-based recruiters in the past week, part of a push to rein in the tech giant’s hiring and spending, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long DominatedDOJ Opposes Release of Affidavit in Trump Search, Citing ProbeSin

  • VinFast says preorders 'will get a $7,500 rebate,' federal tax credit or not

    Since then, Congress announced it is making changes to the $7,500 federal electric vehicle tax credit, meaning that it becomes much harder to get that sweet, sweet tax deduction. The two major changes are that the tax credit will becomes means-tested (i.e., if your household makes more than a certain amount, you don't qualify) and sticker-price limited (cars over $40,000 and SUVs and trucks with a slightly higher limit). Various car manufacturers have scrambled to figure out how to react, but VinFast is taking more extreme steps than most, promising that if you have a preorder with the manufacturer and you are no longer eligible for the tax rebate, they'll give you a $7,500 discount on the car instead.

  • Just one in five trains to run during this week’s rail strikes - live updates

    Wages fall at fastest pace on record as cost of living soars Apple orders staff to come back to the office FTSE 100 rises 0.4pc Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: Germany is the surprise success story of this energy crisis, not that Labour has noticed Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • The Real First Step In Retirement Planning Is Worth $200,000

    How much difference would $200,000 make to your retirement nest egg? If you decide you can retire comfortably with $200,000 less in savings, how much sooner could you retire? Now, 401(k) members say they'll need only $1.7 million for retirement.

  • The Fed signaled they’re leaning ‘towards fighting inflation’ than keeping jobs: Strategist

    Sound Planning Group CEO David Stryzewski and Robert Cantwell, Upholdings Founder & Portfolio Manager, join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the market outlook, forecast for retailers, and the Fed's interest rate hike cycle.

  • U.S. hits the EV accelerator to cut Chinese metals ties: Andy Home

    The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) includes the "largest investment ever in combating the existential crisis of climate change", according to President Joe Biden, who will sign the bill into law later on Tuesday. Around $369 billion of federal funds will flow into climate change and energy security, boosting domestic capacity to produce wind turbines, solar panels and electric vehicles. However, the green investment comes with a metallic sting in the tail.

  • Arcimoto, Inc. (FUV) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Image source: The Motley Fool. Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV)Q2 2022 Earnings CallAug 15, 2022, 5:00 p.m. ETContents: Prepared Remarks Questions and Answers Call Participants Prepared Remarks: Jesse Fittipaldi Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Arcimoto's Q2 2022 stakeholder update webinar.

  • BHP Hits Profit Record And Sees Demand Healing in China

    (Bloomberg) -- BHP Group, the world’s biggest miner, posted its highest ever full-year profit on record commodity prices, and will push ahead with growth options on a stronger demand outlook in China.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long DominatedDOJ Opposes Release of Affidavit in Trump Search, Citing ProbeSingapo

  • China’s Real Estate Market Crash Can Affect These 10 American Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 American stocks that can be affected by China’s real estate market crash. If you want to read about some more American stocks that can be affected by China’s real estate market crash, go directly to China’s Real Estate Market Crash Can Affect These 5 American Stocks. The real […]

  • Defamation case against Alex Jones can proceed, Connecticut judge says

    A federal bankruptcy judge on Monday cleared the way for a defamation lawsuit in Connecticut to proceed against Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.