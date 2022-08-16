NP Digital Makes Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies Second Year in a Row

Booming Business Earns NP Digital Stacked Recognition as Second Year Inc 5000 Fastest Growing Company and Inc 5000 Best Place to Work

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NP Digital, a leader in performance marketing, nudged its way to just outside of the top 10% on the list of the Inc 5000 Fastest Growing Companies in America. For the second year in a row, it has been recognized as one of the fastest movers. The second Inc 5000 award of the year follows NP Digital clinching its best place to work award.

NP Digital experienced growth in multiple areas of the business, most notably with over 100% year-over-year increase in revenue and full-time global staff. Intuit, University of Phoenix, LinkedIn, Cisco and DIRECTV are a few of the new logos added to the roster, along with new Managing Directors in the UK, Australia and Canada. International client growth is supported by an equally expanding diverse culture of supportive, encouraging, and passionate marketers. The agency is proud to offer what employees applaud as some of the most competitive benefits in the industry including required PTO, mental health initiatives, and engaging professional development to advance and connect a remote global workforce.

“We are incredibly proud of the rapid growth we’ve experienced over the last several consecutive years as it underscores our commitment to a customer-centric culture. With our focus on performance and best use of automation through our technology platform Ubersuggest we're able to continue to expand and achieve record-setting performance for our clients,” said Mike Gullaksen, CEO of NP Digital. “This elite recognition is a testament of our propensity to scale with our clients and build an empowering and connected global culture of skilled marketers.”

Earlier this year, NP Digital made significant technology investments with the acquisition of the popular search marketing tool, AnswerThePublic. The technology enhances the digital ecosystem for the agency and deepens its data analysis and visualization capabilities.

NP Digital continues its growth trajectory in 2022 with unparalleled projections, regional expansion, and depth of marketing solutions delivery.

About Inc 5000

The Inc. 5000 list is the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021.

About NP Digital:

NP Digital is a performance marketing agency focused on enterprise and mid-market challenger brands. NP Digital also supports the small business market with its NP Accel division. Underpinned by its proprietary technology division and platform Ubersuggest, NP Digital is regarded as one of the fastest-growing, award-winning performance marketing agencies in the industry. NP Digital views marketing through a consultative lens that takes a holistic view when applying specialist execution to build meaningful partnerships. These partnerships include some of the world’s most prominent Fortune 500 brands in addition to mid-size, DTC challenger-type organizations.

NP Digital spans across the globe with 700 employees in 15 different countries and 40 of the 50 U.S. states. For more information visit npdigital.com or neilpatel.com/ubersuggest.

CONTACT: Kimberly Deese NP Digital kdeese@npdigital.com



