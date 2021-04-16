U.S. markets close in 4 hours 15 minutes

We're still spending record amounts on gaming, a year into the pandemic

Jon Fingas
·Associate Editor
·2 min read

Video game sales are still smashing records roughly a year after the COVID-19 pandemic led many people to stay indoors. The NPD Group has determined that video game spending in the US surged 18 percent in March 2021 compared to a year earlier, hitting a new record of $5.6 billion. Hardware sales in particular jumped 47 percent to $680 million, breaking a March record that hasn't been touched since 2008 — yes, the heyday of the Wii, PS3 and Xbox 360.

It won't surprise you to hear that new consoles helped fuel the hardware surge, but it wasn't all up to the new models. The PlayStation 5 is the fastest-selling console in US history both in dollars and units, NPD said. However, it wasn't the strongest seller in March — that honor went to the four-year-old Nintendo Switch, which outperformed the PS5 in sheer volume. NPD didn't mention Xbox Series X or S performance.

Sony's PS5 DualSense controller led accessory sales in terms of dollars.

The games might offer insight as to why the Switch kept out front despite technically more powerful competition. While it won't surprise you to hear that Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War topped game sales for March and the quarter, the second most popular game was the Switch-only Monster Hunter Rise. Moreover, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is still sixth on the list despite launching in April 2017. The Switch has exclusives that keep bringing people in, and it wouldn't be surprising if the combination of a kid-friendly game library and a lower price made it a go-to for parents eager to keep their children entertained.

The PS5 and new Xboxes, meanwhile, are hampered by the combination of short supply and higher prices. They currently appeal most to enthusiasts and early adopters. That should change as shortages ease and prices drop, but you might not see it dethrone the Switch any time soon.

    Sharp rise in consumer spending, falling unemployment claims and strong earnings from largest companies boost markets Retail spending increased by nearly 10% in March as federal-stimulus funds made their way to households and pandemic-related restrictions were lifted. Photograph: Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images US stock markets hit record highs again on Thursday boosted by a sharp rise in consumer spending, falling unemployment claims and strong earnings from some of the largest US companies. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 256 points in morning trading, passing 34,000 for the first time after a slew of good news about the economy. The S&P also hit an intraday high. The US economy appears to be rebounding strongly from the Covid-19 pandemic as vaccination rates surge and businesses reopen. The commerce department said retail spending increased by nearly 10% in March as federal stimulus funds made their way to households and pandemic-related restrictions were lifted. The gains were broad-based, with restaurants and bars and retail, two sectors hit hard by the pandemic, gaining ground. The retail news came as the number of people filing for unemployment benefits hit a pandemic low. According to the latest figures from the labor department 576,000 people filed unemployment claims last week, down from 769,000 a week earlier. While the number is still twice as high as it was before the coronavirus arrived in the US, it marks a low point in claims for the pandemic. Markets were further cheered by better than expected results from some of the country’s largest companies. Citigroup released better than expected quarterly results on Thursday morning and BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, logged a 16% jump in profit. “I am incredibly bullish on the markets,” Larry Fink, BlackRock chief executive, said in an interview on CNBC’s Squawk Box. “I believe because of monetary stimulus, fiscal stimulus, cash on the sidelines, earnings, markets are OK. Markets are going to continue to be stronger.” In the UK, the FTSE 100 index ended the day at its highest level in over a year, just below 7,000. The FTSE 250 index of medium-sized companies hit a record peak, boosted by shares in housebuilders, transport firms and retailers.

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos via GettyFor decades, anti-drug advocates have warned that peer pressure is a one-way ticket to reefer madness. Now, advocates on Capitol Hill and in the burgeoning cannabis industry hope their increasingly successful legalization campaign can go nationwide with a similar strategy, aimed squarely at pushing President Joe Biden to just say “yes.”“What we know is that President Biden has extended to Vice President Harris the same measure of respect that he had with President Obama—whenever there’s a decision to be made, the last person in the room with the president is the vice president,” said Steve Hawkins, executive director of the Marijuana Policy Project. “I would expect that the president would be hearing from Vice President Harris on this, getting her input, understanding why she has been a supporter of legalization, and I think at that point, she would be incredibly important in delivering that message.”As a senator, Harris was the sponsor of the Senate version of the MORE Act, which would have removed cannabis from the list of scheduled substances under the Controlled Substances Act and would have eliminated criminal penalties for growing, selling or possession of it. The act, seen in the pro-cannabis community as a model for sensible legalization, would also have expunged convictions for federal cannabis offenses—and is the exact kind of bill that legalization advocates hope Harris might advocate for within the administration.“Vice President Harris has a track record already, even before she ran for president,” said Rep. Earl Blumenauer (D-OR), chair of the Congressional Cannabis Caucus and a longtime supporter of federal legalization. “The stars are aligned within the administration.”The possibility of fully legalizing the use, possession and sale of cannabis coast to coast has never seemed so close. Polling shows that seven out of 10 Americans believe that marijuana use should be fully legal, an all-time high, and 17 states across the country have legalized recreational cannabis, including four states—New Jersey, New York, New Mexico, and Virginia—that have done so since Biden’s inauguration.Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), the first member of the party’s congressional leadership to have come out in favor of legalization, promised last week that he would introduce a bill legalizing recreational cannabis “soon,” telling Politico that legislation to that effect is in the works with Sens. Cory Booker (D-NJ) and Ron Wyden (D-OR).“I think the American people started speaking with a clear message… that they want the law changed,” Schumer said. “When a state like South Dakota votes by referendum to legalize, you know something is out there.”But advocates—and the administration—acknowledge that Biden remains unconvinced.“He believes in decriminalizing the use of marijuana, but his position has not changed” on legalization, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters late last month, after she was asked about The Daily Beast’s reporting on the administration’s controversial personnel policy on past cannabis use. “That’s been his position. Nothing has changed.”The Right and the Left Troll Kamala Harris as ‘a Cop’The president has demonstrated a knack for pursuing highly popular policies as a way to dull the edge of Republican opposition in Congress, frontloading popular agenda items like direct COVID-19 relief payments and infrastructure spending while slow-walking other priorities that aren’t so widely supported. But he has not done so with marijuana legalization, despite the rush of states that have chased legal cannabis as a potential solution to budget shortfalls due to the pandemic.Those close to the president speculate that part of his continued opposition to marijuana legalization is due to the influence of his longtime council of elders, advisers who have supported Biden for decades and who aren’t as concerned with staying in touch with changing cultural tides.“If you want to trace the White House policy on sending aides to a farm upstate because they smoked too much legal weed, you can bet it leads to them,” one former Senate staffer told The Daily Beast.But within the administration, advocates see one potential ally in their quest for legalizing cannabis: Vice President Kamala Harris.“Half my family’s from Jamaica. Are you kidding me?” Harris joked in an appearance on The Breakfast Club in 2019. Harris, then a candidate for the Democratic presidential nomination, told host Charlamagne tha God that while it had been a long time since she’d inhaled, cannabis “gives a lot of people joy, and we need more joy in this world.” The comment faced a chilly reception from critics of Harris’ past work as a prosecutor—left-wing Democrats deemed her a “cop” during her presidential run—as well as from her father, a Jamaican-American economist who found the remark not at all funny. Others took those comments—and her more recent record—as a positive sign for the future of cannabis legalization.“Vice President Harris served as the lead sponsor of… legislation that would have brought federal prohibition to an end,” said Erik Altieri, executive director of the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws. “We’d encourage President Biden to listen to the advice of his vice president, keep his campaign promises, and put himself on the right side of history by supporting this upcoming legislation and ultimately signing it when it reaches his desk.”Wyden, one of the co-authors of the coming legislation, told The Daily Beast that while he would not discuss any specific conversations he’d had with the vice president, “I think that everyone knows her roots” on the issue.“She’s been very supportive of it, and obviously there’s going to be a debate in the Biden administration,” Wyden said. “The issue that I think is going to become increasingly relevant is with millions and millions of Americans already having gone to the polls to vote in line with the kind of approach the Majority Leader, Sen. Booker and I are talking about, that strengthens our hand.”Blumenauer, who has been working on ending cannabis prohibition longer than nearly every other member of Congress, told The Daily Beast that even with Biden’s publicly stated opposition to full legalization, the current landscape is “the most encouraging set of circumstances we’ve ever had.”“I’m not worried about where Joe Biden is ultimately going to be,” Blumenauer said. “Remember, he was part of an administration that could have shut this down with those state ballot measures in Washington State and Colorado… They promulgated the Cole Memo, which said that as long as people obey their own state laws, the federal government’s going to leave ’em alone. And they did.”Blumenauer, noting that he considers a day that he doesn’t get to advocate for either cannabis or bicycles a day wasted, emphasized the importance of allowing Biden the opportunity to evolve on the issue without a pressure campaign—particularly when the issue in question is backed by public polling, scientific consensus and political common sense.“One of the things that’s important and that I have tried to do with fellow politicians, is that they need to get to the conversation on their own terms,” Blumenauer said. “I’m convinced that the Biden administration will be there when we need them.”Harris’ unique position as a demonstrated supporter of federal legalization, of course, hasn’t prompted advocates to leave the bill’s fate up to the D.A.R.E. model of passing cannabis legalization via Oval Office peer pressure.“We know where Vice President Harris is on this issue, but the first step is Congress doing its job to get cannabis reform to the president’s desk,” said Rep. Barbara Lee (D-CA), co-chair of the Cannabis Caucus. “My focus remains on finishing our job in the House and continuing to build momentum in the Senate so we can pass a comprehensive bill to send to President Biden to sign it into law. This is a racial justice movement that has been long in the making. It’s time for Congress to catch up.”Stakeholders have been in contact with Senate Democratic leadership as well as Booker and Wyden’s office as the legislation is being drafted, an implicit acknowledgement that ending the prohibition against cannabis is going to be driven by Congress rather than the executive branch.“While we haven’t seen the draft language yet, this kind of stakeholder engagement is a great sign,” said Morgan Fox with the National Cannabis Industry Association, the largest cannabis trade association in the country. Fox told The Daily Beast that although Biden is on the record as opposing fully legalizing cannabis for adults, “it is hard to imagine a scenario in which he would veto such legislation or interfere with its passage.”“In terms of making the case to Biden generally, I think the social justice, economic opportunity, and public safety benefits are impossible to ignore, as are the failure of the status quo and the harms it is causing,” Fox said. “There are many people in proximity to the president, particularly Vice President Harris, who are strongly in favor of descheduling cannabis, and I expect them to be a positive influence as legislation gets closer to his desk.”But that doesn’t mean that cannabis supporters don’t hope that Harris could be the nudge that Biden might need to evolve on the issue—much like his own endorsement of same-sex marriage pushed President Barack Obama to come out in support of marriage equality when he was vice president.Rep. Don Young (R-AK), spokesperson Zack Brown told The Daily Beast, is “encouraged that some of his former colleagues now serving in the administration voted for it last year as well,” and is hopeful that Biden will “give a fair hearing to advocates in his own administration… who recognize the value in revisiting our federal cannabis policies and protecting individual liberty.”“Whether she voices her opinion when the bill comes out, I could only speculate on that,” Hawkins said. “But I would think that she would be instrumental if it got to the point where he was weighing a decision as to whether he was going to sign a comprehensive bill descheduling cannabis.”—with additional reporting by Sam BrodeyRead more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

    MINNEAPOLIS (Reuters) -The former Minnesota police officer charged with manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a young Black man during a traffic stop made her first court appearance on Thursday as the slain motorist's family called for "full accountability" for his death. Kimberly Potter, 48, who turned in her badge on Tuesday and posted $100,000 bond hours after her arrest on Wednesday, appeared for the online video hearing seated with her lawyer in his office. She waived her right to a formal reading of the criminal complaint charging her with second-degree manslaughter over the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Daunte Wright on Sunday in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center.

    Afrobeats is sweeping the U.S., but so far the wave has been dominated by men. Yet one woman stands out in the genre: Tiwa Savage. She blends a mix of English and Yoruba, her native tongue, to stick up a major middle finger to the patriarchy. And she does it all without a trace of foundation on her face.