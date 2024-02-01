NPS drops Blackboard for new company

Feb. 1—Norman Public Schools announced it is dropping Blackboard for a new app.

In 2021, the education technology company was acquired by Anthology.

"Since then, we have found ourselves in a situation where we are going to have to change websites no matter what," said Chelsey Koppari, district director of communications.

After the results came in from a request for proposal, the district selected Apptegy as its new online learning tool, which will be used for communications, emails, announcements, digital classrooms and more.

Along with the new software, the district's website will get a facelift as part of the contract.

"Our normanpublicschools.org website is going to look totally different," Koppari said.

Apptegy, as indicated by the name, will include an app, which will be available on different app stores.

She said the district has received complaints about its current app.

"Our current app is just kind of a home that links back to the main website. When you are in the app, it will take you to another window [on the web]," Kopperi said. "On the other hand, Apptegy will build a brand new native design app, which means users will stay within the app with a couple of exceptions where systems may link out."

Nick Migliorino, district superintendent, said a new website will increase the district's ability to effectively communicate to students and families.

"In Norman Public Schools, we want to serve our students, families, staff and community. We know having a great website is a must have for providing information to those groups, and we know it's also important to have other means of communication," Migliorino said.

Users will also be able to select which schools they want to filter, which will give them a more personalized experience.

"If they want to check out information on Adams [Elementary], or Irving [Middle School], they will be able to select what schools they want to see that information and get those updates," she said.

Story continues

For those who have their phones set to Spanish, the app will automatically translate everything in that language.

"Through Apptegy, we feel like we're not only going to be able to upgrade our website significantly, but also many of our other communication mediums as well, including everything from our social media to our mobile app," Migliorino said.

He said principals will be able to publish posts on social media from their phones, which they currently can't do through the district's app.

"I am looking forward to this partnership with Apptegy and to sharing this new platform with everyone in the coming months," Migliorino said.

The committee that selected Apptegy looked at different variables, and Koppari said each was ranked, and Apptegy scored the highest, in part because of its customer service.

"They're based in Little Rock, Arkansas and that's where their customer service team is based and anyone who is a user on their platform has access to that team," she said. "If there's a teacher who is having an issue trying to send a message in Rooms, they can jump in that chat window or give a call to apogee and they can get that direct help."

Rooms, which is part of the app, is a way teachers can connect with students in a digital classroom space.

"They have a 99% client retention rate, so when people start using them, they tend to stay," Koppari said.

Current Oklahoma school districts using Apptegy include Midwest City-Del City Schools, Edmond Public Schools, Putnam City Schools, Shawnee Public Schools and Lawton Public Schools.

The district will continue to use Infinite Campus to post grades.

The new website will launch by July 1, according to Koppari, and the district is planning to have it fully operational in time for the next school year.

Brian King covers education and politics for The Transcript. Reach him at bking@normantranscript.com.