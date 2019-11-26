NRA Says New York Probe Goes Beyond So-Called ‘Murder Insurance’

(Bloomberg) -- The National Rifle Association told a federal judge that New York regulators are improperly targeting another company that offers insurance services to members of the gun rights group.

The New York Department of Financial Services recently took an enforcement action against AGIA Affinity, which underwrites health and life insurance policies offered to NRA members, the group said in a Nov. 25 letter to U.S. Magistrate Judge Christian Hummel in Albany.

The NRA, which sued DFS last year, said the latest action is further evidence that the regulator is violating its constitutional rights by pressuring insurers to scrap their NRA-branded “affinity” products for members, some of which have been dubbed “murder insurance” by critics.

The state’s probe into NRA-branded products previously resulted in insurer Chubb Ltd. and insurance broker Lockton Cos. halting their programs for NRA members last year and paying millions of dollars in fines. Lloyd’s of London last year stopped underwriting NRA-branded products, and the NRA is seeking to depose at least one employee as part of the litigation against DFS.

It’s unclear what type of enforcement action DFS took against AGIA. DFS declined to confirm or deny the matter, and the company’s press office didn’t immediately return phone calls seeking comment.

Hummel in May threw out the NRA’s allegation of selective enforcement by DFS but ruled that the organization could refile if it came up with more evidence. The NRA’s letter asked for additional time to do so.

“DFS’s hostilities against AGIA are squarely relevant to the NRA’s re-pleading,” NRA attorney John Canoni said in the letter.

In the Chubb matter, DFS said it found in an investigation that the NRA had illegally marketed an insurance product, called Carry Guard, in New York without having a license to do so. Carry Guard policies covered bodily injury or property damages that result from the legal use of a firearm.

The case is National Rifle Association of America v. Cuomo; 18-cv-566, U.S. District Court, Northern District of New York (Albany).

