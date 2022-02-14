NRC Health Declares Quarterly Dividend

National Research Corporation

Lincoln, Nebraska, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Research Corporation, dba NRC Health, (NASDAQ:NRC) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 (twenty-four cents) per share payable Friday, April 15, 2022, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Thursday, March 31, 2022.





For more than 40 years, National Research Corporation has been a leading provider of analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and improvement of Human Understanding.





CONTACT: Kevin R. Karas Chief Financial Officer 402-475-2525



