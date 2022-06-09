U.S. markets close in 27 minutes

NREL Announces Participants for the 2022 Executive Energy Leadership Program

National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL)
·2 min read

Golden, CO, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) has selected 20 leaders to participate in its 2022 Executive Energy Leadership program (Energy Execs), which provides nontechnical businesses, governmental, and community leaders an opportunity to learn about advanced energy technologies, analytical tools, and financing to guide their organizations and communities in energy-related decisions and planning.

A four-month program starting this month, Energy Execs offers executive decision-makers an in-depth opportunity to learn from some of NREL’s most prominent scientists, engineers, and professionals. Participants at the conclusion of this program will demonstrate what they have learned by presenting feasible innovative energy projects relevant to their organizations or communities.

Since its inception in 2007, over 300 representatives of industry, government and nonprofit organizations have completed the Energy Execs program, delivered through the Executive Energy Leadership Academy.

For more information, visit the Energy Execs website.

Editors please note: A complete list of the 2022 Energy Execs participants follows:

  • Alana Baldwin, Shoshone-Bannock Tribes (Idaho)

  • Lynne Barker, Blaine County (Idaho)

  • Claire Behar, Hy Stor Energy (Mississippi)

  • Monica Brummer, Pacific Northwest Center of Excellence for Clean Energy (Washington)

  • Gregory Clough, Colorado School of Mines (Colorado)

  • Paul Doucette, Battelle (Washington, D.C.)

  • Amy Henry, Tennessee Valley Authority (Tennessee)

  • Shea Jameel, Estee Lauder Companies (Colorado)

  • Nikhil Kapur, S&P Global Commodity Insights (New York)

  • Justin LeVeque, Colorado Public Utilities Commission (Colorado)

  • Samantha Lichtin, Rocky Mountain Institute (Colorado)

  • Jolene Lyon, Bering Straits Regional Housing Authority (Alaska)

  • Emily Marthaler, U.S. Department of Agriculture (Washington, D.C.)

  • Jeff Morehouse, ClearPath (Washington, D.C.)

  • Mindy O’Neall, Cold Climate Housing Research Center (Alaska)

  • Michael Petersen, Shell (Washington, D.C.)

  • Ryan Pocius, Xcel Energy (Colorado)

  • Gregg Swartz, Toyota Motor North America (Texas)

  • Curtis Thayer, Alaska Energy Authority (Alaska)

  • Adam West, Denver Public Schools (Colorado)

NREL is the U.S. Department of Energy's primary national laboratory for renewable energy and energy efficiency research and development. NREL is operated for the Energy Department by the Alliance for Sustainable Energy LLC.

CONTACT: David Glickson National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) 303-275-4097 David.Glickson@nrel.gov


