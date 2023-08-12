Is NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Potentially Undervalued?

While NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NYSE over the last few months. As a US$8.4b market cap stock, it seems odd NRG Energy is not more well-covered by analysts. However, this is not necessarily a bad thing given that there are less eyes on the stock to push it closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at NRG Energy’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is NRG Energy Worth?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 12% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy NRG Energy today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $41.84, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that NRG Energy’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will NRG Energy generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with an extreme expected decline in the top-line over the next couple of years, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. Even with a larger decline in expenses, it seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for NRG Energy.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? NRG seems fairly priced right now, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to de-risk your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock beneficial for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on the stock, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on NRG for a while, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. The price seems to be trading at fair value, which means there’s less benefit from mispricing. In addition to this, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help crystalize your views on NRG should the price fluctuate below its true value.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of NRG Energy.

