NRIA Appoints the Casey Group As Fund Administrator and Co-Manager of Its Partners Portfolio Fund

"I will steer the ship in the right direction," says Brian J. Casey of his responsibility to the fast-growing luxury real estate developer's investors

SECAUCUS, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 / National Realty Investment Advisors (NRIA), a leading developer of luxury real estate on the East Coast, is pleased to announce that The Casey Group, Ltd. led, by its president and CEO, Brian J. Casey, has been appointed by the members of NRIA's Portfolio Fund I, LLC as an independent fund administrator and co-manager of NRIA's Partners Portfolio Fund I.

The addition of The Casey Group to NRIA's experienced management team is part of NRIA's expanded business strategy and a strong commitment to accountability and transparency for its investors.

"NRIA has experienced exponential growth in recent years and I am eager to bring a focused and institutional flavor to the firm," said Brian J. Casey, of his new role as fund co-manager. "At the end of the day, my duty, my responsibility, is to do the right thing for all of the NRIA investors."

Casey, a native New Yorker, is a graduate of Hofstra University and New York University and has 43 years of experience in banking, investment, and real estate finance.

"I cut my teeth in real estate," he said. "And I have years of experience as a fiduciary advisor. But even more than that, I truly care about the well-being of the community of investors and employees that I serve. I am a tough task-master but I take the role of stewardship seriously. I will steer the ship in the right direction."

Casey has worked in the investment banking divisions of Chemical Bank and Citibank, as a consultant for CS/First Boston, Lehman Brothers, and Goldman Sachs, and was the managing director of real estate investment banking at Equitable Bank before founding the Maryland-based The Casey Group in 1991.

And as an expert on financial matters in real estate, Casey has worked with local and state judicial systems, the F.B.I, and the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Glenn La Matinna, COO of NRIA, is looking forward to NRIA's future with The Casey Group on board.

"The Casey Group's new role as fund administrator validates NRIA as an investment company," he said. "Moving forward, we see this, along with our in-house regulatory compliance programs, as an opportunity to bring our investors peace of mind, and to take their investments to the next level."

"The future is bright at NRIA," La Mattina added. "And we look forward to many more years of service to our investors, lenders, and business partners alike."

About NRIA

With a history of over a decade of delivering the highest quality in construction, NRIA, headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey, has earned its reputation as one of the leading real estate developers in the nation.

For more information about NRIA, visit www.nria.net .

