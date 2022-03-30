nRichDX Launches Revolution Sample Prep™ Service

New cfDNA and ctDNA extraction service for researcher-provided blood and urine samples with TAT of one week or less.

IRVINE, Calif. , March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- nRichDX® Inc. announces the launch of its Revolution Sample Prep Service, for cfDNA and ctDNA extraction from researcher-provided plasma or urine samples of 1 mL to 20 mL.

The service is for researchers who want to maximize the recovery and yield of cfDNA and ctDNA from plasma or urine samples, but may not yet need to purchase the Revolution Sample Prep System.

"nRichDX's new service enables more researchers to quickly and easily see what more cfDNA and ctDNA mean for their research," said William Curtis, CEO of nRichDX.

Researchers using the service complete a short intake form on the nRichDX website, followed by sending their samples to nRichDX. cfDNA is promptly extracted by expert technicians using nRichDX's Revolution Sample Prep System. The cfDNA is eluted in the requested volume and returned by express shipment to the researcher.

Turn-around time is typically within one week. The highly pure cfDNA is immediately ready for downstream analysis, such as ddPCR and NGS.

Per sample pricing for plasma or urine samples of less than or equal to 10 mL is $99; samples more than 10 mL are $119.

nRichDX continues to sell the Revolution Sample Prep System and kits and Semi-Automated Workflow powered by Eppendorf® to its customers.

To use the sample prep service, or for questions, please visit www.nrichdx.com,

email info@nrichdx.com, or call 833.nRichDX.

The Revolution Sample Prep Service is For Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

About nRichDx:

nRichDX® is an emerging leader in liquid-based assay sample prep solutions that enable customers to extract much more analysis-ready target as compared to existing methods. The company's patented Revolution Sample Prep™ System is the first and only high-yield, IVD-labeled liquid biopsy sample prep platform that can process a wide range of input sample volumes from 1 mL to 20 mL in a single magbead-based extraction, and without inefficient schemes using pooling, bead recycling, or transfer steps. nRichDX solves one of precision medicine's greatest problems – – inaccurate or failed assays due to a lack of target material. Revolution Sample Prep greatly enhances assay sensitivity and enables testing for earlier detection, monitoring, timely treatment, and optimal patient outcomes.

