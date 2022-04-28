U.S. markets close in 5 hours 22 minutes

NRPR Group Rockets Into 2022 with Impressive Awards Haul, While Adding Several New Clients to its Impressive and Diverse Roster

·4 min read

Female-Led, POC, PR Agency Continues to Secure Quality Client Wins as Founder/CEO Doubles Double to Reinforce Role as Leading Industry Voice

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NRPR Group INC (NRPR), an award-winning, full-service public relations and strategic positioning agency that is radically committed to reshaping and elevating today's industry, today announces a successful and rewarding Q1 of 2022 that includes a bevy of awards, headline-grabbing client wins and several new, progressive and high-tech clients.

NRPR Group INC (NRPR) announces a successful rewarding Q1 of 2022 that includes award and client wins and new clients.

"Our mission is to reignite the heart of PR through proper leadership, quality control and an integral dedication to both the agency's clients and the media allies that the industry relies upon," said Nicole Rodrigues, CEO and Founder of NRPR Group. "We honor both the hard work and sacrifice of traditional media outlets and the potential and power of new media and NRPR is the bridge for our clients to leverage the best of both these worlds."

New clients welcomed to the NRPR Group in Q1 include:

  • Instoried: Instoried is the AI-powered writer's assistant platform that infuses empathy and impact into the written word. The company is on a mission to make the world a kinder place through more timely and emotionally intelligent content and communication.

  • Mavan: Mavan is an exclusive network of senior leaders from the fastest-growing companies in tech. By applying the methods the team pioneered over the last 15 years, Mavan validates and grows its client's startups – from series A to C.

  • Nobul: Nobul is the world's only consumer-centric, open digital marketplace for buying, selling and trading residential real estate. The platform's AI-driven agent matching algorithm empowers homebuyers and sellers with instant insights into the top local real estate agents in their areas who want to freely compete for their business.

  • Ruth Health: Ruth Health is a progressive telehealth hub and comprehensive care platform built for women by women, that represents a higher standard of care and resources for birthing people. Ruth Health provides a suite of remote patient services (including Pelvic Training and Recovery, Lactation Support, C-section Recovery, intimacy and sexual support) to pregnant and postpartum women.

  • SteadyMD: SteadyMD is a telehealth infrastructure provider that is reimagining American healthcare delivery by empowering clinicians, elevating clinical capacities, increasing margins and accelerating virtual care adoption across today's healthcare industry.

  • Winely: Winely is an AI-powered precision fermentation solution that optimizes tradition, while deepening the connection between the winemaker and the wine by helping them unlock and understand the true depth of their vintages via real-time, deep learning-based data collection and analysis.

NRPR Group and CEO and Founder Nicole Rodrigues have kicked off 2022 with an auspicious start by adding the following awards to its growing list of accolades:

  • M&A Global Awards 2022 - Most Influential Brand Strategist 2022 - USA - Nicole Rodrigues

  • Ragan, PR Daily's - Top Agencies Awards - Agency Leader - Nicole Rodrigues

  • DotCom Impact - Company of the Year

  • Beverly Hills Hall of Fame - PR Agency

  • ACQ5 - US - Strategic Communications Consultancy Firm of the Year, NRPR Group

  • ACQ5 - US - Gamechanger of the Year, Nicole Rodrigues, NRPR Group

"If a company wants to work with a strategic agency that can help move the needle of its business toward profit, positive press and a powerful presence in its market — and, if that company is willing to give public relations teams the time and investment needed to achieve real results — then NRPR can truly make an impact on the bottom line," said Rodrigues. "We know how to set a platform up for longevity and long-term success, which is essentially what every company wants and needs, but many don't quite know how to ask for, which is where NRPR helps them achieve this trajectory."

NRPR Group is committed to utilizing the core competencies that the public relations industry was founded upon to deliver actionable plans and insights that lead to measurable results.

ABOUT NRPR GROUP:
NRPR Group is an award-winning, exclusive Public Relations & Marketing machine serving game changers and disruptors across the world. Fearlessly led by CEO and founder, Nicole Rodrigues, the Beverly Hills-based agency is staffed by strong writers, communicators, thinkers and doers who understand the value of relationships and continue to build long-lasting ties between clients, the media and their audiences. NRPR Group prides itself on an award-winning reputation, powerful global network and passionately mission-driven client roster. From startups to Fortune 500 companies within consumer tech, fintech, healthtech, enterprise, mobile, digital entertainment, lifestyle, sports and consumer products industries, NRPR services best-of-the-best businesses and brands with a high-touch, results-oriented approach that positively impacts each client's bottom line.

For additional information, visit: nrprgroup.com/ and find us on social media: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nrpr-group-rockets-into-2022-with-impressive-awards-haul-while-adding-several-new-clients-to-its-impressive-and-diverse-roster-301534888.html

SOURCE NRPR Group INC

