NRW Holdings' (ASX:NWH) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

NRW Holdings Limited (ASX:NWH) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 11th of October to A$0.08. This will take the dividend yield to an attractive 6.3%, providing a nice boost to shareholder returns.

NRW Holdings' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Prior to this announcement, NRW Holdings' dividend was making up a very large proportion of earnings and perhaps more concerning was that it was 129% of cash flows. This is certainly a risk factor, as reduced cash flows could force the company to pay a lower dividend.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 52.2%. Assuming the dividend continues along the course it has been charting recently, our estimates show the payout ratio being 57% which brings it into quite a comfortable range.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of A$0.20 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of A$0.165. This works out to be a decline of approximately 1.9% per year over that time. Declining dividends isn't generally what we look for as they can indicate that the company is running into some challenges.

NRW Holdings' Dividend Might Lack Growth

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. We are encouraged to see that NRW Holdings has grown earnings per share at 10% per year over the past five years. Past earnings growth has been decent, but unless this is one of those rare businesses that can grow without additional capital investment or marketing spend, we'd generally expect the higher payout ratio to limit its future growth prospects.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. While we generally think the level of distributions are a bit high, we wouldn't rule it out as becoming a good dividend payer in the future as its earnings are growing healthily. We don't think NRW Holdings is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for NRW Holdings that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

