NRx Pharmaceuticals to Announce New Details for Planned Investigational BriLife™ COVID-19 Vaccine

NeuroRx, Inc.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • New details of clinical trial for BriLife™ to be discussed during company update presentation at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Virtual Conference

  • Company presentation time changed to 9 AM EST on Monday, January 10, 2022

RADNOR, Pa., Jan. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: NRXP), a clinical-stage, biopharmaceutical company, today announced its Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, Prof Jonathan Javitt, MD, MPH, will be presenting updates to the Company’s business, including new details regarding late-stage trials of the investigational BriLife™ COVID-19 vaccine at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Virtual Conference.

“As the Omicron variant of the Coronavirus continues to surge, NRx has focused on whether the BriLife® investigational vaccine is effective against this latest variant of COVID-19. Last month, our early data showed BriLife to be effective against the Delta variant,” said Prof Jonathan Javitt, Chairman and CEO of NRx Pharmaceuticals. “Yesterday, NRx leaders met with scientists of the Israel Institute for Biological Research to review data on the effectiveness of the BriLife vaccine against the Omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. We will provide preliminary findings and discuss enhancements to the planned clinical trials for the BriLife investigational vaccine at the upcoming HC Wainwright BioConnect Conference.”

Details of the presentation can be found below:

What: H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Virtual Conference

Date: Monday, January 10, 2022

Time: 9:00 AM EST

Link to Presentation: https://journey.ct.events/view/1464b340-bd79-4a96-ae16-572a470d569b

Earlier today, NRx issued a press release announcing that the presentation would be available starting at 7:00 AM EST on Monday, January 10, 2022. The time of the presentation has changed and will now be available at 9:00 AM EST on January 10.

About NRx Pharmaceuticals

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NRx) draws upon more than 300 years of collective, scientific, and drug-development experience to bring improved health to patients. The Company is developing the BriLife™ Covid vaccine, developed by the Israel Institute for Biological Research, under an exclusive license from the Israel Ministry of Defense. NRx is additionally developing ZYESAMI® (aviptadil) for patients with COVID-19, and has been granted Fast Track designation by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and is currently undergoing phase 3 trials funded by the US National Institutes of Health, the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) of the US Department of Health and Human Services, and the Medical Countermeasures program, part of the US Department of Defense. The FDA has additionally granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation, a Special Protocol Agreement, and a Biomarker Letter of Support to NRx for NRX-101, an investigational medicine to treat suicidal bipolar depression. NRX-101 is currently in Phase 3 trials, with readouts expected in 2022.

NRx is led by executives who have held senior roles at Allergan, J&J, Lilly, Novartis, Pfizer, and the US FDA. NRx is chaired by Prof Jonathan Javitt, MD, MPH, who has held leadership roles in six biotechnology startup companies with public exits and been appointed to advisory roles in four US Presidential Administrations. The NRx board includes Dr. Sherry Glied, former US Assistant Secretary for Health (ASPE), Daniel E. Troy, JD, former Chief Counsel of the US FDA, Chaim Hurvitz, former director of Teva and President of the Teva International Group, and General H.R. McMaster, Ph.D. (US Army, Ret.) the 26th United States National Security Advisor.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement of NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our financial outlook, product development, business prospects, and market and industry trends and conditions, as well as the Company’s strategies, plans, objectives, and goals. These forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs, expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections of, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company’s management.

The Company assumes no obligation to revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Accordingly, you should not place reliance on any forward-looking statement, and all forward-looking statements are herein qualified by reference to the cautionary statements set forth above.

CORPORATE CONTACT:
Jack Hirschfield – Head of Corporate Communications, NRx
jhirschfield@nrxpharma.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS
Eric Goldstein
Managing Director – LifeSci Advisors
egoldstein@lifesciadvisors.com


