U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,532.25
    -45.00 (-0.98%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,469.00
    -23.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,771.25
    -343.25 (-2.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,010.90
    -14.10 (-0.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.65
    -0.61 (-0.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,807.20
    -3.10 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    22.60
    -0.10 (-0.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1298
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7660
    -0.0340 (-1.89%)
     

  • Vix

    22.09
    +0.13 (+0.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3560
    -0.0016 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.3900
    -0.0600 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,961.53
    -1,610.93 (-4.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    863.58
    -31.89 (-3.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,583.00
    +47.22 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,258.43
    -275.17 (-1.00%)
     

NRx Pharmaceuticals Announces Closing of $25 Million Private Placement Priced at a Premium to Market Under Nasdaq Rules

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • NRXP
  • NRXPW

RADNOR, Pa., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NRx Pharmaceuticals (NRx) (Nasdaq: NRXP (or the "Company"), a Delaware corporation, today announced that it has closed its previously announced private placement priced at a premium to market under Nasdaq rules of 7,824,727 shares of its common stock and unregistered preferred investment options (the "investment options") to purchase up to an aggregate of 7,824,727 shares of common stock. The purchase price for one share of common stock and one investment option to purchase one share of common stock was $3.195. The investment options have an exercise price of $3.07 per share, are exercisable six months following issuance, and have a term equal to five years following the date of initial exercise.

(PRNewsfoto/NRx Pharmaceuticals)

H.C. Wainwright & Co. acted as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

The gross proceeds from the private placement were $25 million before deducting placement agent fees and other offering expenses.

The securities offered in the private placement have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or applicable under state securities laws. Accordingly, the securities may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an effective registration statement or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and such applicable state securities laws.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

About NRx Pharmaceuticals
NRx Pharmaceuticals (NRx) draws upon more than 300 years of collective, scientific, and drug-development experience to bring improved health to patients. The Company is developing the BriLife™ Covid vaccine, developed by the Israel Institute for Biological Research, under an exclusive license from the Israel Ministry of Defense. NRx is additionally developing ZYESAMI® (aviptadil) for patients with COVID-19 and has been granted Fast Track designation by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and is currently undergoing phase 3 trials funded by the US National Institutes of Health, the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) of the US Department of Health and Human Services, and the Medical Countermeasures program, part of the US Department of Defense. The FDA has additionally granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation, a Special Protocol Agreement, and a Biomarker Letter of Support to NRx for NRX-101, an investigational medicine to treat suicidal bipolar depression. NRX-101 is currently in Phase 3 trials, with readouts expected in 2022.

NRx is led by executives who have held senior roles at Allergan, J&J, Lilly, Novartis, Pfizer, and the US FDA. NRx is chaired by Prof Jonathan Javitt, MD, MPH, who has held leadership roles in six biotechnology startup companies with public exits and been appointed to advisory roles in four US Presidential Administrations. The NRx board includes Dr. Sherry Glied, former US Assistant Secretary for Health (ASPE), Daniel E. Troy, JD, former Chief Counsel of the US FDA, Chaim Hurvitz, former director of Teva and President of the Teva International Group, and General H.R. McMaster, Ph.D. (US Army, Ret.) the 26th United States National Security Advisor.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This announcement of NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the use of the proceeds from this private placement, our financial outlook, product development, business prospects, and market and industry trends and conditions, as well as the company's strategies, plans, objectives, and goals. These forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs, expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections of, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the company's management. The company assumes no obligation to revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Accordingly, you should not place reliance on any forward-looking statement, and all forward-looking statements are herein qualified by reference to the cautionary statements set forth above.

CORPORATE CONTACT

INVESTOR RELATIONS



Jack Hirschfield

Eric Goldstein

Head of External Affairs, NRx

Managing Director

jhirschfield@nrxpharma.com

LifeSci Advisors


egoldstein@lifesciadvisors.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nrx-pharmaceuticals-announces-closing-of-25-million-private-placement-priced-at-a-premium-to-market-under-nasdaq-rules-301474415.html

SOURCE NRx Pharmaceuticals

Recommended Stories

  • Meta earnings miss expectations amid Apple privacy changes, stock plummets

    Facebook parent Meta's shares took a beating after the company missed on Q4 earnings amid Apple's iOS privacy changes.

  • Facebook parent Meta misses earnings estimates, stock plunges after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports on Facebook parent Meta earnings, which fell short of market expectations.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Tanking Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) shares are dropping sharply today, one day after it and other Chinese electric vehicle makers announced January deliveries that dropped month over month. Nio reported it shipped 9,652 EVs in January, down 8% from December deliveries of 10,489. While Nio shares rebounded yesterday after the news, investors today may be taking the view that it is losing to its domestic competitors as the data results were digested more today.

  • Why Are Affirm, Upstart, and StoneCo Getting Crushed on Wednesday?

    Just to name some of the biggest losers, buy now, pay later leader Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ: AFRM) had declined by 11%, lending technology platform Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) was down by nearly 10%, and so was Brazil-based payment technology company StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE). StoneCo received an underperform rating and $10 price target from Autonomous Research. Instead, the real reason for all of the downward momentum is PayPal Holdings' (NASDAQ: PYPL) fourth-quarter earnings report, which was released after the closing bell on Tuesday.

  • Why Shopify Stock Is Tumbling 10% Today

    Shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) were tumbling in morning trading Wednesday after peer PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) reported disappointing earnings yesterday after the market's close. As of 10:40 a.m. EST, Shopify's stock was down 9.5% while PayPal had lost nearly a quarter of its value. Fears of runaway inflation and a recession caused by the Federal Reserve raising interest rates to rein in rising prices have weighed on the retail sector after a lackluster Christmas season.

  • Stock market news live updates: Nasdaq futures plunge following Facebook earnings miss

    The winning streak in equities was eclipsed by disappointing fourth quarter results from Facebook parent company Meta, which reported figures after the bell on Wednesday. Contracts on the tech-focused Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.68 heading into overnight trading following the results.

  • Meta shares plunge 20% as Facebook feels heat from Apple - and TikTok

    (Reuters) -Facebook owner Meta Platforms Inc's shares plunged more than 20% late on Wednesday as the social media company posted a weaker-than-expected forecast, blaming Apple's privacy changes and increased competition for users from rivals like TikTok. Meta, which missed on Wall Street's earnings estimates, said it faced hits from Apple Inc's privacy changes to its operating system, which have made it harder for brands to target and measure their ads on Facebook and Instagram. The 18-year-old tech giant, which also faces pressure from platforms like TikTok and YouTube, said it expected slowing revenue growth in the coming quarter due to increased competition for users' time and a shift of engagement toward such features as its short video offering Reels, which generate less revenue.

  • Meta Plunges as Facebook Users Stall, Forecast Falls Short

    (Bloomberg) -- Facebook’s user growth faltered in the latest quarter, the first stagnation in the social network’s history, stoking concern that Meta Platforms Inc.’s flagship product and core advertising moneymaker has plateaued after years of consistent gains.Most Read from BloombergU.K. Scrambles Fighter Jets to Intercept Unidentified AircraftTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsOmicron Sub-Variant May Cause New Surge of Infections in Current WaveTesl

  • PayPal Plunges, Forced to Close 4.5 Million Accounts

    PayPal Holdings Inc.&nbsp;said it closed 4.5 million accounts and lowered its forecast for new customers after finding "bad actors" were taking advantage of its incentives and rewards programs. Shares of the company fell by the most on record. Kriti Gupta reports.

  • 2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks Down 55% and 75% to Buy and Hold

    In the early days of the pandemic, the broader market fell sharply in a matter of weeks, then promptly rebounded to deliver impressive returns in 2020 and 2021. Unfortunately, that frenzied atmosphere came alongside business closures and supply chain disruptions that caused an uptick in inflation. In response, the Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates three or four times in 2022, a move that makes it more difficult for companies to fund growth with debt.

  • PayPal Stock Had Its Worst Day on Record. What Wall Street Is Saying.

    PayPal’s fourth-quarter earnings, and particularly its disappointing outlook, are spooking investors.

  • Stocks: Capri rises, Match Group jumps, PayPal crashes, Gilead falls

    Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith and Emily McCormick discuss four stocks they are looking at today.

  • Stock market trend shows ‘bear trap relief rally’ rather than bottom, strategist says

    Robert Schein, Blanke Schein Wealth Management CIO, and Terry Sawchuk, Sawchuk Wealth Founder, join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss big tech earnings, energy sector concerns, the January jobs report, and crypto.

  • 11 Mining Stocks to Buy Now According to David Iben’s Kopernik Global Investors

    In this article, we discuss the 11 mining stocks to buy now according to David Iben’s Kopernik Global Investors. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Iben’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Mining Stocks to Buy Now According to David Iben’s Kopernik Global Investors. David Iben […]

  • Why PayPal stock is plunging

    Investors weren't happy with the quarter and outlook out of PayPal. Here's why the stock sold off sharply.

  • Stocks in focus: Alphabet, Netflix, Meta, Amazon, Tesla

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre details some of the stocks we are watching.

  • Why Pinterest, Fastly, and Teladoc Stocks Fell Sharply on Wednesday

    Shares of edge computing company Fastly (NYSE: FSLY), visual and search social media platform Pinterest (NYSE: PINS), and telehealth specialist Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) all fell sharply on Wednesday. The pullback in the three companies' shares was likely primarily due to a tough morning in the market for many tech stocks -- particularly for growth tech stocks like these three companies. While the S&P 500 index was flat at the time of this writing, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was down about 0.5% on Wednesday morning, highlighting a challenging day for many tech stocks.

  • Google is finally splitting its stock; will Amazon be next, leading to a Dow shakeup?

    Alphabet Inc. followed in the footsteps of Apple Inc. and Tesla Inc. on Tuesday, by making its stock seem more affordable through a 20-to-1 stock split, the first split in eight years for the internet ad and search giant.

  • ARK investors have lost $4 billion — ‘We believe we’re going to see the turn sooner rather than later,’ Cathie Wood says

    It’s also how much investors have lost, so far, in the rising and falling fortunes of star manager Cathie Wood’s flagship ETF ARK Innovation (ARKK)  That’s based on calculations by Morningstar Inc., the fund analyst company. ARK Innovation declined to comment. “Investors have put in about $15.7 billion, and the current assets total is $11.6 billion,” calculates Morningstar portfolio strategist Amy Arnott.

  • Facebook stands to shed more than $200 billion in market value after rough earnings report

    Shares of Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. plummeted 22% in extended trading Wednesday on an earnings miss, weak guidance and intensifying competition.