U.S. markets close in 3 hours 40 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,443.87
    -4.21 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,309.56
    -33.72 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,663.93
    +7.75 (+0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,187.18
    +10.00 (+0.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.91
    -0.68 (-1.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,785.90
    -1.90 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    23.44
    -0.22 (-0.93%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1700
    -0.0014 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2770
    +0.0190 (+1.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3746
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9810
    +0.4060 (+0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,621.96
    -217.17 (-0.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,144.64
    +15.95 (+1.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,169.32
    -11.79 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,585.91
    +161.44 (+0.59%)
     

NRx Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Safety Report for ZYESAMI™ (aviptadil) in NIH Sponsored ACTIV-3 Critical Care Study in Patients with Life-Threatening COVID-19

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

- After Review of Approximately 140 patients in ACTIV-3 Critical Care Study, No New Safety Concerns Raised by Independent Data Safety Monitoring Board, Study to Continue Enrollment to Target More than 600 Patients

- ACTIV-3 Critical Care is a Public-Private Partnership Sponsored by the US National Institutes of Health to Treat COVID-19

- ACTIV-3 Critical Care is Evaluating ZYESAMI™ and Remdesivir, in Critical COVID-19 Patients, as Monotherapy and in Combination Against Placebo

RADNOR, Pa., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NRx Pharmaceuticals (NRx) (NASDAQ: NRXP), a clinical stage, biopharmaceutical company today provided a safety update on ZYESAMI (aviptadil) which is being tested in the ACTIV-3 Critical Care Phase 3 study sponsored by the National Institutes of Health. The study's Data Safety Monitoring Board found no new safety concerns in the trial and recommended continued enrollment.

(PRNewsfoto/NeuroRx)
(PRNewsfoto/NeuroRx)

After Review of Approximately 140 patients, No New Safety Concerns Raised by Independent Data Safety Monitoring Board

ACTIV-3 is a randomized, blinded, placebo-controlled clinical trial testing ZYESAMI and the antiviral remdesivir (Veklury) in hospitalized patients with acute respiratory failure due to COVID-19 who require high-flow supplemental oxygen, delivered by nasal cannula, mechanical ventilation, or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation.

Study investigators are randomizing patients to receive one of four treatment regimens in addition to standard of care: both ZYESAMI and remdesivir, ZYESAMI and a placebo, remdesivir and placebo, or only placebo. ZYESAMI is administered as a daily 12 hour intravenous infusion over three days. Those randomized to receive remdesivir will receive it for up to 10 days via intravenous infusion.

ZYESAMI (aviptadil) is a proprietary, synthetic version of Vasoactive Intestinal Peptide or VIP, which is made naturally in the human body and appears to have lung-protective, anti-viral and anti-inflammatory effects.

ACTIV-3 represents one of three ongoing studies of ZYESAMI in Severe or Critical COVID-19.

About NRx Pharmaceuticals
NRx Pharmaceuticals (NRx) draws upon more than 300 years of collective, scientific and drug-development experience to bring improved health to patients. Its investigational product, ZYESAMI (aviptadil) for patients with COVID-19, has been granted Fast Track designation by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and is currently undergoing phase 3 trials funded by the US National Institutes of Health, the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority part of the US Department of Health and Human Services, and the Medical Countermeasures program, part of the US Department of Defense. The FDA has additionally granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation, a Special Protocol Agreement, and a Biomarker Letter of Support to NRx for NRX-101, an investigational medicine to treat suicidal bipolar depression. NRX-101 is currently in Phase 3 trials, with readouts expected in 2022. In July 2021, the Government of Israel awarded NRx the exclusive worldwide right to develop and market the BriLife COVID vaccine developed by the Israel Institute for Biological Research.

NRx is led by executives who have held senior roles at Allergan, J&J, Lilly, Novartis, Pfizer, and the US FDA. NRx is chaired by Prof Jonathan Javitt, MD, MPH, who has held leadership roles in six biotechnology startup companies with public exits and been appointed to advisory roles in four US Presidential Administrations. The NRx board includes Dr. Sherry Glied, former US Assistant Secretary for Health (ASPE), Daniel E. Troy, JD, former Chief Counsel of the US FDA, Chaim Hurvitz, former director of Teva and President of the Teva International Group, and General H.R. McMaster, Ph.D. (US Army, Ret.) the 26th United States National Security Advisor.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This announcement of NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our financial outlook, product development, business prospects, and market and industry trends and conditions, as well as the company's strategies, plans, objectives, and goals. These forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs, expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections of, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the company's management.

The company assumes no obligation to revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Accordingly, you should not place reliance on any forward-looking statement, and all forward-looking statements are herein qualified by reference to the cautionary statements set forth above.

CORPORATE CONTACT:
Jack Hirschfield
Head of External Affairs, NRx
jhirschfield@nrxpharma.com
512-674-5163

INVESTOR RELATIONS
John Mullaly
LifeSci Advisors
jmullaly@lifesciadvisors.com
617-429-3548

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nrx-pharmaceuticals-announces-positive-safety-report-for-zyesami-aviptadil-in-nih-sponsored-activ-3-critical-care-study-in-patients-with-life-threatening-covid-19-301358180.html

SOURCE NRx Pharmaceuticals

Recommended Stories

  • Why AzurRx Stock Is Trading Higher After MS1819 Combo Therapy Data?

    AzurRx BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ: AZRX) has announced topline results from its Phase 2 Combination Trial evaluating MS1819 with porcine-derived pancreatic enzyme replacement therapy (PERT) for severe exocrine pancreatic insufficiency in cystic fibrosis (CF) patients. Data collected from 20 patients indicated that MS1819 in combination with PERT led to clinically meaningful improvements in the primary efficacy endpoint, the Coefficient of Fat Absorption (CFA). Patients showed an average gain of more

  • Here's Why Johnson & Johnson's Vaccine Could Overtake Both Pfizer and Moderna

    Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE: JNJ) COVID-19 vaccine has had some challenges this year. Vaccines from Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) have generated far more revenue for those companies and appear to be the vaccines of choice for many people. Meanwhile, a new study has found the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to be highly effective against the delta variant, so booster shots may not be necessary for individuals who receive that vaccine.

  • Vaccine Stocks Mixed After U.S. Officials Recommend Covid Booster Shots

    Vaccine stocks were mixed Wednesday after the Biden administration recommended booster shots for recipients of mRNA vaccines.

  • The White House Just Announced Its Covid Booster Plan. Still No Word on Johnson & Johnson Vaccine.

    The plan will back boosters for people who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines eight months after they received their second dose, beginning with people aged 65 and above and those in chronic care facilities.

  • Regeneron Stock Jumps as GOP Governors Boost Its Antibody Therapy

    CEO Leonard Schleifer said that utilization of the therapy, which has lagged so far during the pandemic, has jumped in recent months.

  • CureVac Says Second Covid-19 Vaccine Was Better in Preclinical Test

    CureVac and partner GlaxoSmithKline say CureVac's second-generation Covid-19 vaccine was more effective than its first in a test with monkeys. CureVac's first vaccine was a disappointment.

  • ICU Doc Shows What 'Anxious and Scared' Gov. Greg Abbott Did After COVID-19 News

    The Texas governor tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday.

  • Delta Symptoms Usually Appear Like This

    With a variant that's as contagious as chickenpox—and in fact twice as contagious as the variants before it—knowing if you caught COVID is essential. After all, you want to seek care ASAP—and don't want to pass it along to someone else. What's interesting is that the Delta variant may be presenting itself differently in both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Read on to see what Delta symptoms usually appear like—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs Yo

  • Marinus' Oral Ganaxolone Lowers Seizure Frequency In Genetic Disorder

    Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MRNS) announced topline data from its open-label Phase 2 trial evaluating oral ganaxolone in patients with seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC). The primary endpoint showed a median 16.6% reduction in seizure frequency, with 30.4% of patients achieving a 50% or more seizure reduction. Patients with focal seizures (n=19) showed a median 25.2% reduction in focal seizure frequency during the trial. Meaningful 50% responder rates were observe

  • Pfizer Stock Heats Up On Booster Shot OK, But Is It A Buy Amid Its Climax-Run?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy after the company won authorization to offer Covid vaccine booster shots to immunocompromised people?

  • Texas Governor Tests Positive; Masks in Chicago: Virus Update

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. plans to extend mask requirements for travelers on airplanes, trains and buses, and at airports and train stations through Jan. 18, Reuters reported, citing three unidentified sources. The rule was set to expire next month.The U.S. government is poised to begin offering booster shots as soon as next month. Morgan Stanley is stepping up efforts to ensure employees comply with its rule that they be vaccinated to enter its buildings. Texas Governor Greg Abbott tested positiv

  • Aurinia Answers 'What's Next?' And Investors Punish AUPH Stock

    Aurinia snagged a pair of early-stage drugs for roughly $6.8 million on Tuesday, but AUPH stock tumbled toward a key metric.

  • Tiziana Announces Publication of a Peer Reviewed Article on Data from the Clinical Trial with Intranasally Administered Foralumab, Its Proprietary Fully Human Anti-CD3 Monoclonal Antibody, in Mild to Moderate COVID-19 Patients in Brazil

    Nasally administered Foralumab, once a day for 10 consecutive days, was well-tolerated and produced significant reduction in lung inflammation as assessed by computerized tomography (CT) scanningThis anti-inflammatory effect of treatment was strongly supported by a reduction in serum levels of pro-inflammatory biomarkers Interleukin-6 (IL-6), IL-18 and C-reactive protein (CRP)As a next step, Tiziana will be shortly initiating a Phase 2 Proof-of-concept study in Brazil to evaluate safety, tolerab

  • CDC recommends COVID booster vaccine for some Americans. Here’s who qualifies

    It might be difficult to get qualifying South Carolinians to get the extra shot, however. The Palmetto State continues to have one of the lowest vaccination rates in the country.

  • What is HIPAA? What the health privacy law does and doesn't protect

    The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act — otherwise known as HIPAA — has become a major topic of discussion amid the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines.

  • AnaptysBio-Generated Antibody Scores Second FDA Approval For Solid Tumor Indication

    The FDA has approved a second indication for GlaxoSmithKline plc's (NYSE: GSK) Jemperli (dostarlimab-gxly). The approval comes for adult patients with mismatch repair deficient (dMMR) recurrent or advanced solid tumors that have progressed on or following prior treatment and have no satisfactory alternative treatment options. Jemperli was approved for dMMR endometrial cancer in the U.S. and Europe in April. Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar. Jemperli was generated by AnaptysBio Inc (

  • Boston doctor explains why 8 months is magic number for COVID-19 booster shots

    Dr. Helen Boucher, of Tufts Medical Center, also explains why we have not seen a booster recommendation for those who received the single-dose Johnson & ﻿Johnson vaccine.

  • Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. Announces FDA Breakthrough Device Designation for the Treatment of Dynamic Gait and Balance Deficits Following a Stroke

    NEWTOWN, Pa., Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq:HSDT) (TSX:HSM) (“Helius” or the “Company”), a neurotech company focused on neurological wellness, today announced that it has received Breakthrough Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) for its PoNS™ device with the proposed indication for use as a temporary treatment of dynamic gait and balance deficits due to symptoms from stroke, to be used as an adjunct to a supervised therapeu

  • In a Handful of States, Early Data Hint at a Rise in Breakthrough Infections

    Since Americans first began rolling up their sleeves for coronavirus vaccines, health officials have said that those who are immunized are very unlikely to become infected, or to suffer serious illness or death. But preliminary data from seven states hint that the arrival of the delta variant in July may have altered the calculus. Breakthrough infections in vaccinated people accounted for at least 1 in 5 newly diagnosed cases in six of these states and higher percentages of total hospitalization

  • Biden administration unveils plan for vaccine boosters starting in September

    The Biden administration's top health officials announced Wednesday that beginning the week of Sept. 20, Americans who received a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine should expect to be offered a booster shot eight months after their second dose.Why it matters: The decision reflects a desire by the administration to get ahead of declining vaccine effectiveness, as the highly contagious Delta variant drives a new surge in infections across the country. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic i