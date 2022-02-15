U.S. markets open in 25 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,447.75
    +53.75 (+1.22%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,819.00
    +348.00 (+1.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,485.50
    +232.50 (+1.63%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,045.20
    +25.80 (+1.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.06
    -2.40 (-2.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,851.20
    -18.20 (-0.97%)
     

  • Silver

    23.15
    -0.70 (-2.95%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1360
    +0.0051 (+0.45%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0400
    +0.0440 (+2.20%)
     

  • Vix

    26.26
    -1.10 (-4.02%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3546
    +0.0014 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6300
    +0.0800 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,259.07
    +1,744.54 (+4.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,016.08
    +59.87 (+6.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,595.03
    +63.44 (+0.84%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,865.19
    -214.40 (-0.79%)
     

NRx Pharmaceuticals Announces US National Institutes of Health Study of ZYESAMI® (aviptadil) in Critical COVID-19 is Cleared to Complete Full Enrollment

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • NRXP
  • NRXPW

- After review of more than 448 enrolled patients in ACTIV-3b Critical Care Study, no new safety concerns identified by Independent Data Safety Monitoring Board; study cleared to continue enrollment to 640 Patients

- ZYESAMI® (aviptadil) is the sole remaining investigational medicine in ACTIV-3b with recent closures of other arms

- ACTIV-3b Critical Care Study is evaluating ZYESAMI and Veklury® (remdesivir), in Critical COVID-19 Patients, as monotherapy and in combination against placebo

- ACTIV-3b Trial to commence enrollment in Brazil, EU, UK, and Scandinavia in the coming months

RADNOR, Pa., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NRx Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: NRXP), a clinical-stage, biopharmaceutical company, today announced results of a review conducted by the Therapeutics and Prevention Data Safety and Monitoring Board (DSMB) of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) on February 14, 2022. The DSMB reviewed data on 448 ICU patients with Critical COVID-19 Respiratory Failure who were enrolled in the ACTIV-3b (TESICO) trial1. The TESICO protocol was submitted by NIH and cleared by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as a Phase 3 trial that, if positive, may be used in the submission of a New Drug Application for ZYESAMI®.

(PRNewsfoto/NRx Pharmaceuticals)
(PRNewsfoto/NRx Pharmaceuticals)

ACTIV-3b is a randomized, placebo-controlled clinical trial testing ZYESAMI and Veklury® (remdesivir; Gilead Sciences: Nasdaq:GILD) — alone and in combination — in hospitalized patients with acute respiratory failure due to COVID-19. The patients enrolled in TESICO are critically-ill patients in the ICU who have exhausted other approved therapies and require high-flow nasal oxygen, mechanical ventilation, or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation to maintain blood oxygen.

At a September 2021 Reagan Udall Foundation conference chaired by Dr. Francis Collins, former Director of the NIH and Dr. Janet Woodcock, Acting Commissioner of the FDA, Dr. Collins identified ZYESAMI® as one of a handful of investigational compounds selected by the NIH for Phase 3 study from among 600 candidate compounds initially considered.2 Last week, the NIH announced the discontinuation of the PF-07304814 arm of the ACTIV-3 trial on account of futility3 According to an NIH spokesperson, aviptadil is the sole remaining investigational medicine being offered within the ACTIV-3 trial, which targets the most critically-ill patients with COVID-19.4

While the continuation of this trial certainly does not guarantee success in proving the primary endpoint, NRx is encouraged to reach this level of enrollment without identifying either a safety or futility stopping point. Some of the underlying experimental hypotheses in the trial and the statistical power available at the projected study enrollment to prove those hypotheses will be presented in future corporate updates. Next week, NRx investigators will present the first peer-reviewed findings from the Company's Phase 2b/3 clinical trial, completed in March 2021.5 These data were reviewed by the NIH as part of its decision to select ZYESAMI for inclusion in ACTIV-3b.

NRx further confirms that it has received no reports of drug-related Serious Adverse Events from the NIH and is forwarding this safety information to the FDA for inclusion in its ongoing review. These findings increase the safety database of patients treated with ZYESAMI to more than 800 patients.

At the DSMB meeting, it was noted that recruitment into the aviptadil arms of the study is ahead of recruitment into the other arms and may potentially be completed in a matter of months patients to the. The Company views this recruitment by physicians at the TESICO study sites as an encouraging sign.The ACTIV-3b trial has now enrolled 448 Critical COVID-19 patients, representing more than 80% of the targeted recruitment. NIH is now moving forward to bring the ACTIV-3b protocol to Brazil, the European Union, the United Kingdom, and Scandinavia. NRx has manufactured investigational medicine to the standards required in those jurisdictions and reported in September 2021 that it passed a European Qualified Person (QP) audit related to that drug supply. NRx expects to complete regulatory requirements to export ZYESAMI to those regions for investigational use in the coming weeks.

"With more than 80% of the trial enrolled, we are highly encouraged that the Data Safety and Monitoring Board has continued enrollment and that trial investigators have continued to express enthusiasm for enrolling patients into the ZYESAMI arm of the trial at some of the nation's most advanced hospitals," said Prof. Jonathan Javitt, MD, MPH, Chairman and CEO of NRx. "So far, we have received no reports of drug-related Serious Adverse Events in ZYESAMI-treated patients and are sharing those data with the FDA. We are indebted to the NIH leadership for its decision to include our investigational medicine in the ACTIV program alongside investigational medicines from major pharmaceutical companies and hope that ZYESAMI will soon become an important therapeutic option that enables physicians to offer a renewed chance at life to patients who have exhausted all approved therapies."

About NRx Pharmaceuticals

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NRx) draws upon more than 300 years of collective, scientific, and drug-development experience to bring improved health to patients. In July 2021, the Government of Israel awarded NRx the exclusive worldwide right to develop and market the BriLife™ COVID vaccine developed by the Israel Institute for Biological Research. NRx continues to develop ZYESAMI® (aviptadil) for patients with COVID-19, which has been granted Fast Track designation by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and is currently undergoing phase 3 trials funded by the US National Institutes of Health, the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) of the US Department of Health and Human Services, and the Medical Countermeasures program, part of the US Department of Defense. The FDA has additionally granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation, a Special Protocol Agreement, and a Biomarker Letter of Support to NRx for NRX-101, an investigational medicine to treat suicidal bipolar depression. NRX-101 is currently in Phase 3 trials, with readouts expected in 2022.

NRx is led by executives who have held senior roles at Allergan, J&J, Lilly, Novartis, Pfizer, and the US FDA. NRx is chaired by Prof Jonathan Javitt, MD, MPH, who has held leadership roles in medical technology companies with public exits and been appointed to advisory roles in four US Presidential Administrations. The NRx board includes Dr. Sherry Glied, former US Assistant Secretary for Health (ASPE), Daniel E. Troy, JD, former Chief Counsel of the US FDA, Chaim Hurvitz, former director of Teva and President of the Teva International Group, and General H.R. McMaster, Ph.D. (US Army, Ret.) the 26th United States National Security Advisor.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement of NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our financial outlook, product development, business prospects, and market and industry trends and conditions, as well as the company's strategies, plans, objectives, and goals. These forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs, expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections of, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the company's management.

The company assumes no obligation to revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Accordingly, you should not place reliance on any forward-looking statement, and all forward-looking statements are herein qualified by reference to the cautionary statements set forth above.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Ryan Sheffield
rsheffield@nrxpharma.com

Eric Goldstein
LifeSci Advisors
egoldstein@lifesciadvisors.com

1 https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04843761
2 https://reaganudall.org/sites/default/files/2021-10/Slide%20deck%20092821.pdf (slide 27)
3 https://www.nih.gov/research-training/medical-research-initiatives/activ/covid-19-therapeutics-prioritized-testing-clinical-trials
4 https://www.fiercebiotech.com/biotech/pfizer-a-rare-covid-19-setback-dumps-paxlovid-s-intravenous-sibling-to-leave-activ-3-future
5 https://www.croiconference.org/

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nrx-pharmaceuticals-announces-us-national-institutes-of-health-study-of-zyesami-aviptadil-in-critical-covid-19-is-cleared-to-complete-full-enrollment-301482595.html

SOURCE NRx Pharmaceuticals

Recommended Stories

  • COVID-19: Booster vaccination rollout was 'unfortunate' based on data, doctor says

    Dr. Jeremy Faust, Brigham and Women’s Hospital Emergency Medicine Physician & Editor-in-chief of MedPage Today, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Walmart pulling back its mask mandate for employees, herd immunity myths, boosters and vaccinations, and keeping hospitals safe through vaccine mandates.

  • Virus Experts Just Gave This New Warning to Fully Vaccinated People

    Over the last week, states across the U.S. have started loosening COVID restrictions in response to a rapidly improving COVID situation. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), new coronavirus cases have dropped by 42.8 percent in the last week, while new virus-related hospitalizations are down by 35.4 percent. But while mask requirements are ending and vaccine mandates are being removed in certain places, the federal government and the CDC have not yet given their ble

  • Moderna set to strike deal for UK vaccine hub

    Moderna, the US drugmaker which pioneered the mRNA Covid jab, is on the brink of striking a deal with the Government to open a vaccine research and manufacturing hub in the UK.

  • Local community battles opioid epidemic as CDC proposes controversial guideline changes

    A Bucks County community is questioning why the CDC would propose looser restrictions on powerful prescription drugs as the opioid epidemic continues to run rampant in Philadelphia and its suburbs.

  • Pfizer, Moderna COVID-19 Boosters Effectiveness Wanes After Four Months: CDC Study

    COVID-19 vaccine boosters from Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) / BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) and Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) become less effective after four months but still provide significant protection against hospitalization, a CDC study found. While vaccine efficacy was still strong two months after a booster shot, it declined significantly after four months. Efficacy against COVID-19–associated emergency department visits and hospitalization was 87% and 91%, respectively, during the two months after

  • Illumina to Support Neuro Genomics Project at McGill University

    Today, the Montreal Neurological Institute-Hospital at McGill University (The Neuro) announced a new research collaboration with Illumina, along with Takeda Development Center Americas, Inc., and p...

  • Germans pin hopes on Novavax moving the needle among anti-vaxxers

    Benedikt Richter, a 40-year-old teacher in the southwest German city of Kaiserslautern, long held out against getting vaccinated against COVID-19. It did not help that his sister-in-law was hospitalised with heart muscle inflammation a day after receiving her second shot, which doctors officially linked to her vaccine, Richter said. But when the European Union in December approved the use of the Novavax vaccine Nuxavoxid, which deploys a long-established protein-based technology, he became interested.

  • St. David's reveals details of $953M expansion that includes new hospitals, creating 900-plus jobs

    The Austin-based hospital system has announced plans to invest $953 million across multiple facilities — the single-largest one-time capital investment since St. David's was founded in 1996. CEO David Huffstutler says the expansion will help increase hospital capacity and expand care for the fast-growing region.

  • The Best Ways to Shrink Visceral Fat, Says Science

    Visceral fat is dangerous fat that wraps around the organs deep inside your abdomen. Unlike subcutaneous fat, which you can touch and feel, visceral fat is not always easy to spot and it can be hard to tell how much of it you might have. Belly fat is linked to a plethora of serious health conditions such as heart disease and type 2 diabetes—if you're worried about how to get rid of your visceral fat, here's what the experts recommend. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, d

  • The Health Secrets of the Healthiest People on the Planet

    The world's Blue Zones are five regions with the world's highest concentrations of people who've lived to age 100 and beyond. They are Nicoya, Costa Rica; Ikaria, Greece; Sardinia, Italy; Loma Linda, California; and Okinawa, Japan. Their residents don't only live longer, they're in excellent health. For years, scientists have studied these populations, analyzing their habits in detail to glean the secrets to health, happiness, and longevity. Here are five key discoveries. Read on to find out mor

  • The #1 Best Juice to Slow Aging, Says Dietitian

    Sometimes having a busy schedule can keep you from eating a well-balanced diet with a variety of foods. But drinking fresh, natural juice can be a great way to pack in some much-needed nutrients when you're in a hurry or always on the go.Nevertheless, getting a variety of vitamins and nutrients on a daily basis becomes even more important as you age, because your body undergoes many different changes.With this in mind, we talked with our medical expert board member Laura Burak, MS, RD, author of

  • ‘The maternity ward felt dangerous – we were so short-staffed I had to work after my miscarriage’

    Less than 24 hours after a two-hour surgery to deliver her son, born with his umbilical cord around his neck, Alexa was discharged from the maternity ward. She had swelling and numbness in her leg – the early signs of potential blood clots – and had bled out on sheets that no one had time to change. She was also traumatised from a C-section beset with complications.

  • Science Says Here's How to Lose Abdominal Fat

    Abdominal fat—also known as visceral fat—is body fat stored deep under the muscle in the abdomen, surrounding organs such as your liver, intestines, and stomach. Abdominal fat is particularly dangerous as it's linked to a variety of health issues including diabetes and heart disease. Women with a waist measurement of over 35 inches and men who measure over 40 inches are at risk for health problems from abdominal fat—so if that's you, read on to find out how to reduce belly fat, according to the

  • Cannabis as a workplace accommodation? Yes, says New Hampshire Supreme Court

    Why businesses should pay heed to justices’ ruling on therapeutic use of the drug

  • Prior COVID offers less protection vs Omicron; mRNA booster shot efficacy declines within months

    The immune response to COVID-19 helps protect against reinfection, but that protection is weaker against Omicron than it was against earlier variants of the coronavirus, according to new data. A previous SARS-CoV-2 infection protects against Omicron reinfection only 56% of the time, researchers found in a review of national data in Qatar. Having had COVID was 90.2% effective against reinfection with the Alpha variant, 85.7% effective against a Beta variant reinfection, and 92% effective against Delta reinfection, researchers reported on Wednesday in The New England Journal of Medicine.

  • Labcorp's partnership Ascension could produce first-year revenue of more than half a billion dollars

    Labcorp will manage Ascension's hospital laboratories in 10 states, including in the South and Midwest, and has purchased some of the health system's outreach laboratory assets for $400 million. Labcorp expects first year revenues from this partnership to be between $550 million and $600 million and pay for its cost of capital by year two.

  • What to Know About the Period Hack Sydney Sweeney Used to Try to Stop Her Flow

    The Euphoria star recently revealed that she took a combo of extra birth control pills and painkillers to ease bloat and pause her period — but is that even safe? Experts weigh in.

  • Boston doc on FDA approved treatment for omicron

    Ali Raja, the executive vice chair for emergency medicine at Mass General Hospital talks about the FDA authorizing a new COVID-19 treatment that appears to work against the omicron variant.

  • Public offered special access to latest brain research, experts

    DALLAS, Feb. 14, 2022 — A popular American Stroke Association program connecting the latest cutting-edge science with the people who may benefit from it is back for a second year. Through Stroke Connection at International Stroke Conference (ISC), the...

  • Chris Crouch was anti-vaccine. Now his pregnant wife had COVID, and he faced a terrible choice.

    KINGWOOD, Texas - Chris Crouch had had low expectations for online dating. He was a police officer in his 30s, almost a year out from a painful divorce and, he said, the women he had met had been "playing games" in ways that left him dispirited. Then he met her.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. Diana Garcia Martinez was 24 and a busy single mom whose sister had set up her profile without her knowing. She was intelligent