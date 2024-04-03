NS&I’s new British Savings Bonds rate finally revealed

NS&I British Savings Bonds rate revealed

NS&I has launched new three-year fixed-rate British Savings Bonds, paying up to 4.15pc interest.

But experts said the launch was simply a “fancy bit of marketing” and that the rate was not likely to tempt many savers to part with their cash.

The bonds are actually new three-year fixed-rate issues of NS&I’s existing Guaranteed Growth Bonds, paying 4.15pc interest, and Guaranteed Income Bonds, paying 4.07pc.

It comes as expectations grow that the Bank of England will cut interest rates over the next few months, boosting the appeal of longer-term fixed-rate accounts.

The Chancellor announced the launch of the bonds in the Budget but the rate has only been announced today.

Jeremy Hunt announced the bonds a month ago during the Budget, but the rate has only now been revealed - Maria Unger/REUTERS

Like other accounts offered by NS&I, the bonds are backed by the Treasury, meaning your money is protected in full, compared to the £85,000 limit that applies to deposits held by banks.

The British bonds pay a guaranteed interest rate fixed over three years for investments between £500 and £1m. Money held by NS&I is used by the Government as one way of raising funds.

However, experts said the relatively low rates could doom the bonds to “mid-table mediocrity”, said Sarah Coles, head of personal finance at stockbroker Hargreaves Lansdown.

Laura Suter, of AJ Bell, another broker, said: “The bonds are a fancy bit of marketing and aren’t actually any different to putting your money in other NS&I products.”

A deposit of £1m in Guaranteed Growth Bonds would earn the saver £132,338.78 over the three year period. Ms Coles suggests customers could do better putting their money into “easy-access” and short-term fixed accounts that pay higher rates.

“These NS&I rates just aren’t special enough to persuade swathes of new savers to tie their money up for longer.

“ However, at the moment there are decent rates available on longer fixes that are worth considering.”

The best rate on the market at the moment is Ulster Bank’s Loyalty Saver easy access account, paying 5.2pc, with interest paid annually on savings between £1 and £1m. The highest-paying three-year fixed bond is currently Emirates NBD, available on Hargreaves Lansdown’s Active Savings platform. It pays 4.69pc and you can deposit up to £10m.

Investing £1m in these bonds would accrue £150,763.65 in interest over the term – around £18,000 more than you would get with the British Savings Bonds with NS&I.

Close Brothers Savings has a three-year bond offering 4.65pc for deposits of £10,000 to £2m and Shawbrook Bank’s three-year fixed rate bond has a rate of 4.63pc for amounts starting at £1,000 to £2m.

However, Coles adds that the fact you can hold up to £1m will appeal to those with high savings balances because of the Treasury guarantee, so savers can hold it all in one place without having to worry about the fact that the FCSC protections are limited to the first £85,000 with any institution.

Bonds are available to purchase from nsandi.com and will be available for an extended period of time.

Savers with Guaranteed Income Bonds make a lump sum investment and receive a monthly income at a fixed-rate of interest over the three-year term. Interest is calculated daily and paid into the nominated account.

Guaranteed Growth Bonds work in a similar way but investors receive their accrued interest on the anniversary of the investment.

NS&I chief executive Dax Harkins, said: “British savings bonds are there to help people save for the longer term and support their savings goals, safe in the knowledge that their investments are 100pc protected.

“As with all savings with NS&I, money is invested back into supporting the UK through government financing.”

