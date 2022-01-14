NSAV TO ACQUIRE SIGNIFICANT MINORITY STAKE IN METAVERSE NETWORK (MNC), EXPANDS PRESENCE IN $500 BILLION GLOBAL METAVERSE MARKET

$NSAV - NSAV TO ACQUIRE SIGNIFICANT MINORITY STAKE IN METAVERSE NETWORK (MNC)

London, England, Jan. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTC Pink: NSAV), a cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset technology company, today announced that the Company has agreed to acquire a 10% stake in Metaverse Network LLC. (MNC) https://metaversenetwork.llc/ . MNC’s main asset is its ownership of leading cryptocurrency exchange, BQEX Ltd. https://bqex.ltd/ . BQEX Exchange has over 4 million registered users. Metaverse Network LLC. will go public in New York in Q1 2022, potentially making NSAV’s stake even far more valuable. This acquisition will further expand NSAV’s presence in the $500 billion global Metaverse market.

Earlier this week, NSAV announced that it will partner with Metaverse Network LLC. to launch a pioneer Non-Fungible Token (NFT). Under the terms of the deal, NSAV will receive 50% of the founder’s pool of the token, or between 5 to 7.5% of the total NFT tokens. Additional details of this groundbreaking NFT, including the tokenomics, will be released in the next week or so. The booming NFT market surpassed $40 billion in 2021 and management expects the growth to continue in 2022.

W. Y. Cheung, CEO of MNC stated, “We are thrilled to work with NSAV management. They are very blockchain savvy and their vision has always enlightened me. We are very impressed with the advanced technical ability of the NSAV team.”

Dato’ Sri Desmond Lim, Interim CEO and Senior Vice President of Cryptocurrency Operations for NSAV and Silverbear Capital partner stated, “This is another concrete step to commercialize the metaverse relationship between NSAV and Metaverse network. According to public information, Metaverse has the potential to be a $1 trillion market, which we can harness from and we believe NSAV should also prepare for this era to arrive.”

About MNC:

MNC is a centralized App that transforms diversified users to decentralized universe DApps. It is a “playground” that supports both creators and users for access, allowing to create a link between the present universe and Metaverse to work together in harmony. As Blockchain environments are dominating the landscape in the next era to come, MNC believes token ecology is essential to access the new era community and to operate in the decentralized economy.

About NSAV:

NSAV's vision is the establishment of a fully integrated technology company, which provides turnkey technological solutions to the cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset industries. Over time, the Company plans to provide a wide range of services such as software solutions, e-commerce, financial services, advisory services and information technology.

Silverbear Capital Inc. https://www.sbcfinancialgroup.com.hk/ , a leading, global investment banking firm, will be advising NSAV on strategic matters related to this transaction.

Silverbear Capital Inc. (SBC) has a dynamic of disciplines on a broad commercial level and practice. SBC has a strong group of Partners in a wide range of disciplines with seasoned experience in finance, management, and professional practice. https://www.sbcfinancialgroup.com.hk/meet-our-team/ .

