NSAV Announces Acquisition and Launch of Mobile Crypto Mining APP, HIVE MULTIMINE

London, England, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTC Pink: NSAV), a cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset technology company, today announced the launch of HIVE MULTIMINE, a mobile crypto mining app, developed in partnership with Metaverse Network LLC. (MNC) https://metaversenetwork.llc/ . With HIVE MULTIMINE, users can now mine crypto on their smartphone, without the need for a traditional mining device. The HIVE MULTIMINE App is now available to download in the Apple Store and on Google Play.

https://youtu.be/1L18EvwIlTs

By virtue of this latest acquisition, HIVE MULTIMINE is now a wholly-owned subsidiary of HIVE Strategy LLC., a 50/50 partnership between NSAV and MNC. The HIVE Strategy e-commerce website is currently under development and is expected to be completed in the coming weeks. Upon completion, the HIVE Strategy e-commerce website will be the exclusive distributer of our BLACK HIVE HOME MINING DEVICE.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QVxN_GeAxdg

WY Cheung, CEO of MNC stated, "We are delighted to have successfully launched this mobile mining App after a year of development and investment. We believe entering into Mobile Mining will enhance our crypto mining community business model, driving the company to a higher level. With cellular technology specifications being improved day by day, this will help the mobile mining power to improve as well. Therefore, we see the mobile mining business in the future as being very productive.”

https://finance.yahoo.com/news/cryptocurrency-mobile-mining-093016487.html

Dato' Sri Desmond Lim, Interim CEO and Senior Vice President of Cryptocurrency Operations for NSAV and Silverbear Capital partner stated, “The number of mobile phone users has reached 6.64 billion worldwide. With this acquisition, NSAV gives mobile phone users the opportunity to mine crypto without having to purchase a crypto mining machine, or the option to mine both ways, depending on their personal situation. This technology also allows the possibility of the data power being given back to the people, rather than leaving it to a handful of high net worth individuals or institutions that control a high percentage of the crypto mining farms.”

https://www.bankmycell.com/blog/how-many-phones-are-in-the-world

About MNC:

MNC is a centralized App that transforms diversified users to decentralized universe DApps. It is a “playground” that supports both creators and users for access, allowing to create a link between the present universe and Metaverse to work together in harmony. As Blockchain environments are dominating the landscape in the next era to come, MNC believes token ecology is essential to access the new era community and to operate in the decentralized economy.

About NSAV:

NSAV's vision is the establishment of a fully integrated technology company, which provides turnkey technological solutions to the cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset industries. Over time, the Company plans to provide a wide range of services such as software solutions, e-commerce, financial services, advisory services and information technology.

For further information please contact NSAV at info@nsavholdinginc.com

The NSAV Twitter account can be accessed at https://twitter.com/nsavtech

The NSAV corporate website can be accessed at http://nsavholdinginc.com

The NSAV Centralized Cryptocurrency Exchange (CEX) website can be accessed at https://ex.nsavexchange.com/main

The NSAV CEX Twitter account can be accessed at https://twitter.com/nsavcex

The NSAVDEX 1 Exchange website can be accessed at https://nsavdex.org/#/home

The NSAVDEX 2 Exchange website can be accessed at https://nsavdex.io/

The NSAV NFT Marketplace website can be accessed at https://nsavnft.com/

The NSAV Premium OTC Crypto Trading Desk website can be accessed at https://nsavholdinginc.com/otc-desk/

The NSAV Hong Kong OTC Crypto Trading Desk website can be accessed at https://hkotc.co/

The NSAVDEX Exchange Telegram account can be accessed at https://t.me/NSAVDEXorg

Silverbear Capital Inc. https://www.sbcfinancialgroup.com.hk/ , a leading, global investment banking firm, will be advising NSAV on strategic matters related to this transaction.

Silverbear Capital Inc. (SBC) has a dynamic of disciplines on a broad commercial level and practice. SBC has a strong group of Partners in a wide range of disciplines with seasoned experience in finance, management, and professional practice. https://www.sbcfinancialgroup.com.hk/meet-our-team/ .

Disclaimer: Silverbear Capital Inc. does not constitute investment advice, or an offer or solicitation to sell, or a solicitation to buy, or any other investment product (nor shall any such shares or product be offered or sold to any person) in any jurisdiction in which an offer, solicitation, purchase or sale would be unlawful under the securities law of that jurisdiction.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the ability of Net Savings Link, Inc. to accomplish its stated plan of business. Net Savings Link, Inc. believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward- looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Net Savings Link, Inc. or any other person.

Net Savings Link, Inc.

info@nsavholdinginc.com

