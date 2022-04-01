U.S. markets close in 2 hours 32 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,512.76
    -17.65 (-0.39%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,576.58
    -101.77 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,148.65
    -71.87 (-0.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,070.40
    +0.27 (+0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.08
    -1.20 (-1.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,924.40
    -29.60 (-1.51%)
     

  • Silver

    24.67
    -0.46 (-1.84%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1039
    -0.0032 (-0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3680
    +0.0410 (+1.76%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3096
    -0.0044 (-0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.5310
    +0.8430 (+0.69%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,299.77
    +565.07 (+1.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,084.05
    +43.78 (+4.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,537.90
    +22.22 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,665.98
    -155.45 (-0.56%)
     
JOBS:

March jobs: Payrolls rise 431,000; unemployment rate likely fell to 3.6%

Results came in lower than expected but the unemployment rate hovers near historic lows

NSAV Announces BQEX Crypto Exchange Acquisition of VAEX Crypto Exchange, Expands Presence in $14 Trillion Global CEX Market

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Net Savings Link, Inc.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • NSAV
Net Savings Link, Inc.
Net Savings Link, Inc.

NSAV Announces BQEX Crypto Exchange Acquisition of VAEX Crypto Exchange,

VAEX Cryptocurrency Exchange
VAEX Cryptocurrency Exchange

NSAV Announces BQEX Crypto Exchange Acquisition of VAEX Crypto Exchange,

VAEX a partner of BQEX
VAEX a partner of BQEX

NSAV Announces BQEX Crypto Exchange Acquisition of VAEX Crypto Exchange,

VAEX Cryptocurrency Exchange
VAEX Cryptocurrency Exchange

London, England, April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTC Pink: NSAV), a cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset technology company, today announced that leading cryptocurrency exchange, BQEX Ltd https://bqex.ltd/, has acquired VAEX Cryptocurrency Exchange https://vaex.tech/en_US/. VAEX is a Centralized Cryptocurrency Exchange (CEX) regulated in Dubai. VAEX is one of the few Centralized Crypto Exchanges that connects Centralized with Decentralized Wallets.

Centralized crypto exchanges reported more than $14 trillion in trading volume in 2021, according to The Block Research. That figure is a massive 689% increase compared to 2020 trading volumes, based on data as of December 24, 2021 Last year, centralized crypto exchanges facilitated just over $1.8 trillion in trading volumes.

https://www.theblockcrypto.com/linked/128526/centralized-crypto-exchanges-14-trillion-trading-volume-2021

BQEX is a Centralized Cryptocurrency Exchange that was established in 2017. BQEX has over 4 million registered users globally and lists over 50 cryptocurrencies. BQEX also has inbuilt multi-functional ETF windows that support project developers, in order to provide the best investment experiences to their users.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cojP0UvbIrk

W. Y. Cheung, CEO of BQEX stated, “We are very excited to announce this acquisition, and it will also build a very strong operating base for us, being a regulated exchange. We are thrilled to have VAEX as our new family member.”

Dato' Sri Desmond Lim, Interim CEO and Senior Vice President of Cryptocurrency Operations for NSAV and Silverbear Capital partner stated, “VAEX has a very strong client base in South Korea, Dubai, and has extended the VAEX community to Brazil and Mongolia as well. This new user base will add nicely to the NSAV ECOsystem and allow us to build a bigger NSAV community through this strategic transaction.”

Stanley Yu, Senior Vice President of Technology stated, “This is a very interesting transaction as, VAEX is one of the few Centralized Crypto Exchanges that connects Centralized with Decentralized Wallets. This is a good hybrid situation, blending the decentralized and centralized world together.”

NSAV's vision is the establishment of a fully integrated technology company, which provides turnkey technological solutions to the cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset industries. Over time, the Company plans to provide a wide range of services such as software solutions, e-commerce, financial services, advisory services and information technology.

For further information, please contact NSAV at info@nsavholdinginc.com

The NSAV Twitter account can be accessed at https://twitter.com/nsavtech

The NSAV corporate website can be accessed at http://nsavholdinginc.com

The NSAV Centralized Cryptocurrency Exchange (CEX) website can be accessed at https://ex.nsavexchange.com/main

The NSAV CEX Twitter account can be accessed at https://twitter.com/nsavcex

The NSAVDEX 1 Exchange website can be accessed at https://nsavdex.org/#/home

The NSAVDEX 2 Exchange website can be accessed at https://nsavdex.io/

The NSAV NFT Marketplace website can be accessed at https://nsavnft.com/

The NSAV Premium OTC Crypto Trading Desk website can be accessed at https://nsavholdinginc.com/otc-desk/

The NSAV Hong Kong OTC Crypto Trading Desk website can be accessed at https://hkotc.co/

The NSAVDEX Exchange Telegram account can be accessed at https://t.me/NSAVDEXorg

Silverbear Capital Inc. https://www.sbcfinancialgroup.com.hk/, a leading, global investment banking firm, will be advising NSAV on strategic matters related to this transaction.

Silverbear Capital Inc. (SBC) has a dynamic of disciplines on a broad commercial level and practice. SBC has a strong group of Partners in a wide range of disciplines with seasoned experience in finance, management, and professional practice. https://www.sbcfinancialgroup.com.hk/meet-our-team/.

Disclaimer: Silverbear Capital Inc. does not constitute investment advice, or an offer or solicitation to sell, or a solicitation to buy, or any other investment product (nor shall any such shares or product be offered or sold to any person) in any jurisdiction in which an offer, solicitation, purchase or sale would be unlawful under the securities law of that jurisdiction.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, the ability of Net Savings Link, Inc. to accomplish its stated plan of business. Net Savings Link, Inc. believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Net Savings Link, Inc. or any other person.

Contact
Net Savings Link, Inc.
info@nsavholdinginc.com

Attachments


Recommended Stories

  • 5 Reasons to Buy Micron, and 1 Reason to Sell

    Micron Technology's (NASDAQ: MU) stock rose 3% on March 29 after the memory chipmaker posted its second-quarter earnings report. Micron's 25% revenue growth in the second quarter easily surpassed its previous guidance for 17% to 23% growth. It also represented its eighth consecutive quarter of double-digit revenue growth.

  • Is it a Smart Choice to Invest in Union Pacific (UNP)?

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Global Infrastructure Value Strategy” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. On an absolute basis, the Strategy delivered gains across six of the nine sectors in which it was invested (out of 11 total) in the fourth quarter, with the […]

  • GameStop plans stock split, BlackBerry stock lower after earnings

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss the dip in BlackBerry shares after earnings report data and the rise in GameStop shares as the company announces its plans for a stock split.

  • 3 Semiconductor Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying Right Now

    The semiconductor industry is set for massive growth, thanks to the growing usage of chips across various applications that range from smartphones to computers to cars to factories. According to a third-party estimate, the semiconductor industry could top $1 trillion in revenue by 2030, compared to $466 billion in 2018. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), better known as TSMC, Synaptics (NASDAQ: SYNA), and Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX) are three semiconductor stocks that could win big from the broader market's growth.

  • ‘We’re headed for a family feud’: My father offered his 3 kids equal monetary gifts. My siblings took cash. I took stock. It’s soared in value — now they’re crying foul

    ‘Both are insistent that I'm taking money that is morally theirs. There's no changing their mind.’

  • These 10 stocks have fallen at least 20% this year, but are expected to soar up to 66% from here

    DEEP DIVE It sure has been a wild ride for investors over the past few weeks, with the benchmark S&P 500 rising 10% from March 8 through March 30. But the broader stock market is still down for 2022.

  • Bill Gates Portfolio: 10 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Over 5 Years

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to buy and hold for over 5 years according to Bill Gates. If you want to read about some more stocks in the portfolio of Bill Gates, go directly to Bill Gates Portfolio: 5 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Over 5 Years. Bill Gates stepped down […]

  • Market Sell-Off: Is 3M Stock a Buy Now?

    The dip in the share price and the stock's high dividend yield is attracting investors, but is it worth buying?

  • Here's Why Cassava Sciences Stock Could Make a Comeback

    Betting on turnarounds in companies that others are too scared to touch can be a successful strategy for some investors. Farsighted investors who recognize the enduring potential of a business -- even during its most vulnerable hours -- can sometimes (but of course, not always) get outsize returns if they're right. One biotech stock that could be ripe for exactly that kind of play is Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ: SAVA), which is down over 70% from its high in July of last year as a result of a parade of misfortunes.

  • 3 Reasons AMD Stock Could Surprise the Bears

    Semiconductor stocks have been a good place to invest in recent years, but it's been a rough start to 2022. The PHLX Semiconductor Sector index has dropped 8.1% year to date, while the Nasdaq Composite has performed a bit better, down 6.1% at the time of writing. The Ukraine-Russia war has some investors thinking ahead to what a Chinese takeover of Taiwan would do to the supply chain, including Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD).

  • Why Nio Stock Is Taking Off Today

    What happened Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock shot up Friday morning, surging as high as 8.6% by 10:15 a.m. ET. After stagnating in recent months, Nio's deliveries rocketed in March, with the electric vehicle (EV) maker even setting a new quarterly record.

  • Rivian Stock Alert: Tesla Rival Asks for Patience

    The first quarter was brutal for Rivian . The stock took a beating on Wall Street after the company failed to deliver on its vehicle delivery promises. This confusion demonstrated by Rivian had prompted Elon Musk, the CEO of the great rival Tesla , to react.

  • These 10 Stocks Are Skyrocketing Today

    In this article, we will discuss some of the notable stocks skyrocketing today. To take a look at some more stocks that are rising, go to These 5 Stocks Are Skyrocketing Today. Overall, the markets are in the red today and losing their steam after closing four days in the positive following mixed messages coming […]

  • 4 No-Brainer Stocks Down 32% to 71% That You Can Buy Today

    Four no-brainer stocks you can buy today are Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ), Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ: GSHD), and T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ: TROW). This shift is what gives Marqeta momentum.

  • Massive S&P options trade may have roiled U.S. stocks on Thursday

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Traders are pointing to a massive quarterly options trade on Thursday they said was from a JPMorgan fund as one reason why the stock market took a nosedive late in the day, as options flows linked to the trade exacerbated market weakness. The S&P 500 Index fell 1.2% in the last hour of trading on Thursday, marking the largest hourly drop for the index in more than three weeks. It finished the day down 1.56%, with some attributing part of the weakness to the large options trade that went down earlier in the day.

  • 10 EV Penny Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will discuss 10 EV penny stocks to buy now. If you want to skip reading about the EV industry, its growth in 2021, and major players in the industry, go directly to 5 EV Penny Stocks to Buy Now. The EV Market and Government Initiatives For It According to the Electric […]

  • Is UiPath Stock a Buy Now?

    UiPath's (NYSE: PATH) stock price plunged 14% during after-hours trading on March 30 following the release of its fourth-quarter earnings report. The automation software developer's revenue rose 39% year over year to $289.7 million, which beat analysts' estimates by $6.5 million. UiPath's headline numbers weren't disastrous, but its stock now trades more than 50% below its IPO price of $56 a share set last April.

  • Roblox, DoorDash, and AMC All Have This 1 Thing in Common

    Roblox (NYSE: RBLX), DoorDash (NYSE: DASH), and AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) make an unlikely trio. The metaverse pioneer is rarely grouped with the food delivery service and movie theater chain. Each has substantially increased its share counts, which could have negative implications for shareholders.

  • Yield curve inverts premarket on the heels of the March jobs report

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré breaks down how stock futures, Treasuries, and the oil market are trading premarket after the March jobs report was released.

  • I’ve always pounded the table on revolutionary companies. Now I’ve found myself buying Intel’s stock

    Intel is a company that is probably about to take market share for the first time in at least half a decade in the world’s most important technology industry: computer chips. The semiconductor industry is facing a potential decade-long supply-constraint problem that this company can fix, giving it a potential trillion-dollar side business along with maybe another one or two.