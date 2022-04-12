NSAV Announces Completion of Major Upgrades to its Centralized Cryptocurrency Exchange (CEX), Further Expands Presence in $14 Trillion Global CEX Market

Net Savings Link, Inc.

London, England, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTC Pink: NSAV), a cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset technology company, today announced that the Company has completed major upgrades to its Centralized Cryptocurrency Exchange (CEX), the NSAVCEX https://ex.nsavexchange.com/main . This move further cements NSAV’s position in the $14 trillion global centralized cryptocurrency market.

Centralized crypto exchanges reported more than $14 trillion in trading volume in 2021, according to The Block Research. That figure is a massive 689% increase compared to 2020 trading volumes, based on data as of December 24, 2021. In 2020, centralized crypto exchanges facilitated just over $1.8 trillion in trading volumes.

https://www.theblockcrypto.com/linked/128526/centralized-crypto-exchanges-14-trillion-trading-volume-2021

The management of NSAV believes that the Company can capture a significant share of the massive Asian cryptocurrency market, given the expertise of its management and strategic partners. Presently, the Upbit Cryptocurrency Exchange https://sg.upbit.com/home has a 24 hour trading volume of over $4.3 billion. Huobi Cryptocurrency Exchange https://www.huobi.com/en-us/ has a 24-hour trading volume of over $2.7 billion. Industry leader, Binance https://www.binance.com/en , has a 24-hour trading volume of over $23 billion.

The management of NSAV and its partners are pioneers in the Digital Asset and Blockchain industry. NSAV Director, Mr. Yuen Wong, is a Managing Partner at Bitmart Cryptocurrency Exchange https://www.bitmart.com . BitMart is a premier global digital asset trading platform with over 5.5 million users worldwide and ranked among the top crypto exchanges according to CoinGecko. BitMart currently offers 600+ trading pairs, with one of the lowest trading fees in the market. Bitmart's platform supports over 600 cryptocurrencies and has a 24-hour trading volume of approximately $1.7 billion, according to coinmarketcap.com.

https://coinmarketcap.com/exchanges/bitmart/

Dato' Sri Desmond Lim, Interim CEO and Senior Vice President of Cryptocurrency Operations for NSAV and Silverbear Capital partner stated, “I am thrilled that the NSAV team has been able to achieve another milestone in the NSAV ECOsystem.”

NSAV's vision is the establishment of a fully integrated technology company, which provides turnkey technological solutions to the cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset industries. Over time, the Company plans to provide a wide range of services such as software solutions, e-commerce, financial services, advisory services and information technology.

Silverbear Capital Inc. https://www.sbcfinancialgroup.com.hk/ , a leading, global investment banking firm, will be advising NSAV on strategic matters related to this transaction.

Silverbear Capital Inc. (SBC) has a dynamic of disciplines on a broad commercial level and practice. SBC has a strong group of Partners in a wide range of disciplines with seasoned experience in finance, management, and professional practice. https://www.sbcfinancialgroup.com.hk/meet-our-team/ .

Disclaimer: Silverbear Capital Inc. does not constitute investment advice, or an offer or solicitation to sell, or a solicitation to buy, or any other investment product (nor shall any such shares or product be offered or sold to any person) in any jurisdiction in which an offer, solicitation, purchase or sale would be unlawful under the securities law of that jurisdiction.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the ability of Net Savings Link, Inc. to accomplish its stated plan of business. Net Savings Link, Inc. believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Net Savings Link, Inc. or any other person.

