NSAV ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF ITS DECENTRALIZED CRYPTOCURRENCY EXCHANGE (DEX), FURTHER EXPANDS PRESENCE IN $2 TRILLION GLOBAL CRYPTOCURRENCY MARKET

London, England, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTC Pink: NSAV), a cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset technology company, today announced the launch its Decentralized Cryptocurrency Exchange (DEX) https://nsavdex.org/#/home , further expanding the Company’s presence in the $2 trillion global cryptocurrency market. The NSAVDEX marks a major milestone for the NSAV ECOsystem and will provide our users with a colony range of DEX services. The NSAVDEX will have among the highest technical specifications and standards in the DEX industry and provide users with an unparalleled experience.

NSAVDEX is a permissionless fully decentralized exchange (DEX) platform . With NSAVDEX you can Swap, Mining Pool, Liquidity, and trading. NSAVDEX has 1 second finality and can support up to 10,000 transactions per second (TPS) through Tendermint. The NSAVDEX decentralized exchange will be governed by the community (governance details to be announced) and users are able to trade digital market assets with a 100% gas fee refund with the NSBC token (zero gas fees), subject to our terms and conditions (please inquire via our DEX Telegram). NSAVDEX is scalable and individuals can access unlimited markets with the NSAVDEX exchange. The NSAVDEX has Inter-Blockchain Technology (IBC) in its protocol.

The combined total of all DEXes is surging at the moment, as the demand for DeFi has remained resilient. September’s volume alone exceeded $78 billion. The management of NSAV and its partners are pioneers in the Digital Asset and Blockchain industry and believe the Company can compete in the global DeFi arena.

Dato’ Sri Desmond Lim, Interim CEO and Senior Vice President of Cryptocurrency Operations for NSAV and Silverbear Capital partner stated, “Today marks another important milestone for NSAV. The new management has been extremely busy with the task of building the NSAV ECOsystem and today we celebrate the completion of our NSAVDEX Exchange and demonstrating, once again, our dynamic strategy. The Company would like to thank everyone who assisted in completing this project in a timely manner and, of course, our loyal shareholders for their continued patience and support. Finally, we would like to thank the digital asset team at Silverbear Capital for their strategic perspective and advice.”

NSAV's vision is the establishment of a fully integrated technology company, which provides turnkey technological solutions to the cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset industries. Over time, the Company plans to provide a wide range of services such as software solutions, e-commerce, financial services, advisory services and information technology.

For further information, please contact NSAV at info@nsavholdinginc.com

The NSAV Twitter account can be accessed at https://twitter.com/nsavtech

The NSAV corporate website can be accessed at http://nsavholdinginc.com

The NSAVDEX Exchange website can be accessed at https://nsavdex.org/#/home

The NSAV Premium OTC Crypto Trading Desk website can be accessed at https://nsavholdinginc.com/otc-desk/

The NSAV Hong Kong OTC Crypto Trading Desk website can be accessed at https://hkotc.co/

The NSAVDEX Exchange Telegram account can be accessed at https://t.me/NSAVDEXorg

Silverbear Capital Inc. https://www.sbcfinancialgroup.com.hk/ , a leading, global investment banking firm, will be advising NSAV on strategic matters relating to the Company’s cryptocurrency exchanges and OTC Crypto Trading Desks. Silverbear will also help guide NSAV in ensuring that its exchanges and OTC Desks are continually in compliance, given the rapidly increasing regulatory environment in the cryptocurrency industry.

Silverbear Capital Inc. (SBC) has a dynamic of disciplines on a broad commercial level and practice. SBC has a strong group of Partners in a wide range of disciplines with seasoned experience in finance, management, and professional practice. https://www.sbcfinancialgroup.com.hk/meet-our-team/ .

Disclaimer: Silverbear Capital Inc. does not constitute investment advice, or an offer or solicitation to sell, or a solicitation to buy, or any other investment product (nor shall any such shares or product be offered or sold to any person) in any jurisdiction in which an offer, solicitation, purchase or sale would be unlawful under the securities law of that jurisdiction.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, the ability of Net Savings Link, Inc. to accomplish its stated plan of business. Net Savings Link, Inc. believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Net Savings Link, Inc. or any other person.

