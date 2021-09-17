U.S. markets close in 4 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,438.19
    -35.56 (-0.79%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,565.38
    -185.94 (-0.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,024.36
    -157.57 (-1.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,232.79
    -0.12 (-0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.72
    -0.89 (-1.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,753.10
    -3.60 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    22.50
    -0.30 (-1.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1737
    -0.0035 (-0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3740
    +0.0430 (+3.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3756
    -0.0040 (-0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9200
    +0.2020 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,492.80
    -499.83 (-1.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,205.09
    -20.44 (-1.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,954.96
    -72.52 (-1.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,500.05
    +176.71 (+0.58%)
     

NSAV ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF PREMIUM OTC CRYPTO TRADING DESK

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Net Savings Link, Inc.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

$NSAV - NSAV ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF PREMIUM OTC CRYPTO TRADING DESK

$NSAV - What is the NSAV OTC Desk?
$NSAV - What is the NSAV OTC Desk?
$NSAV - What is the NSAV OTC Desk?

$NSAV - NSAV ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF PREMIUM OTC CRYPTO TRADING DESK

$NSAV - OTC CRYPTO TRADING DESK - FEATURES
$NSAV - OTC CRYPTO TRADING DESK - FEATURES
$NSAV - OTC CRYPTO TRADING DESK - FEATURES

London, England, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTC Pink: NSAV), a cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset technology company, today announced the launch of its Premium OTC Crypto Trading Desk (https://nsavholdinginc.com/otc-desk/). NSAV’s OTC Desk offers private and personalized service to institutions and high net-worth individuals that trade large blocks of cryptocurrency. OTC Crypto Trading Desks offer increased liquidity (without slippage), price protection, anonymity, Fiat support, unlimited purchases and the purchase of rare tokens, which are not available on exchanges. NSAV’s OTC Desk provides its clients with execution and settlement services that are secure, competitive and discreet. Today, nearly all major crypto exchanges have their own OTC Desk. Kraken https://www.kraken.com/, in 2019, acquired major OTC Crypto Trading Desk, Circle Trade, and is now one of the world’s leading OTC Crypto Trading Desks. The Company’s management believes that having its own OTC Crypto Trading Desk will be a huge benefit to NSAV and all of its shareholders, as it ascends to the next level.

On Wednesday, NSAV Director, Mr. Yuen Wong, gave a presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference. Please see the link below to view Mr. Wong’s presentation.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y5Ephog44Hg

Joining Mr. Wong at the conference was Ms. Aidaa Wong, founder and CEO of LuxFi, a real-world luxury asset-backed NFT (non-fungible token) marketplace (https://luxfi.io/). In August, NSAV announced a collaboration with LuxFi.

In addition to his position with NSAV, Mr. Wong is also a Managing Partner at Bitmart Cryptocurrency Exchange https://www.bitmart.com. BitMart is a premier global digital asset trading platform with over 2 million users worldwide and ranked among the top crypto exchanges on CoinMarketCap. Bitmart’s platform supports over 220 cryptocurrencies and has a 24-hour trading volume of approximately $2 Billion.

Mr. Wong is also the CEO of LABS Group Limited https://labsgroup.io, the world’s first end to end Blockchain powered real estate investment ecosystem and powered by the LABS ecosystem token through decentralized finance (DeFi) and governance, as well as a partner at leading investment banking firm, Silverbear Capital Inc.

Silverbear Capital Inc. https://www.sbcfinancialgroup.com.hk/, a leading, global investment banking firm, will be advising NSAV on strategic matters relating to the Company’s cryptocurrency exchanges and OTC Crypto Trading Desk. Silverbear will also help guide NSAV in ensuring that its exchanges and OTC Desk are continually in compliance, given the rapidly increasing regulatory environment in the cryptocurrency industry.

Silverbear Capital Inc. (SBC) has a dynamic of disciplines on a broad commercial level and practice. SBC has a strong group of Partners in a wide range of disciplines with seasoned experience in finance, management, and professional practice. https://www.sbcfinancialgroup.com.hk/meet-our-team/.

Disclaimer: Silverbear Capital Inc. does not constitute investment advice, or an offer or solicitation to sell, or a solicitation to buy, or any other investment product (nor shall any such shares or product be offered or sold to any person) in any jurisdiction in which an offer, solicitation, purchase or sale would be unlawful under the securities law of that jurisdiction.

Mr. Dato’ Sri Desmond Lim, Interim CEO and Senior Vice President of Cryptocurrency Operations for NSAV and Silverbear Capital partner stated, “We are thrilled to have our OTC Desk in operation and this will allow us to enter this lucrative industry from a high volume trader's perspective. With major crypto exchanges such as Binance and Coinbase opening their own OTC Desks, this indicates a significate demand among institutional for these type of transactions. I want to thank all of our shareholders for their support and our OTC Desk team for getting the job done."

NSAV's vision is the establishment of a fully integrated technology company that provides turnkey technological solutions to the cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset industries. Over time, the Company plans to provide a wide range of services such as software solutions, e-commerce, advisory services, financial services and information technology.

For further information, please contact NSAV at info@nsavholdinginc.com

The NSAV Twitter account can be accessed at https://twitter.com/nsavtech

The NSAV corporate website can be accessed at http://nsavholdinginc.com

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the ability of Net Savings Link, Inc. to accomplish its stated plan of business. Net Savings Link, Inc. believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward- looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Net Savings Link, Inc. or any other person.

Contact
Net Savings Link, Inc.
info@nsavholdinginc.com

Attachments


Recommended Stories

  • Why Wait for a Crash? These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Already Down Over 20%

    How are we going to find a way forward in today’s market environment? The general trend is upwards – the S&P 500 has gained 20% so far this year, and the NASDAQ is close behind at 19% – but market strategists at Goldman Sachs are predicting a pull back before the end of the year, and have scaled back their growth forecast for the S&P to from 6.2% to 5.7%. August’s weak jobs report and rising inflation prompted their shift. Looking at the headwinds, Goldman’s Ronnie Walker says, “The Delta varian

  • The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now

    Considering that most bear market bounce-back rallies feature wild swings in both directions, this has truly been something special for patient investors. Although the stock market offers no guarantees, history has shown time and again that any double-digit percentage pullback in payment-processing company Visa (NYSE: V) is an opportunity for investors to pounce. One of the biggest reasons Visa is such a success story is the company's cyclical ties.

  • 2 Monster Growth Stocks in the Making

    When you buy a stock, the worst thing that can happen is that you lose 100% of your investment. Of course, that's not a great outcome, but the downside is smaller than the upside. In other words, when you buy a stock, the upside doesn't stop at 100%.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks With 133% to 155% Upside, According to Wall Street

    What might surprise you is that some of the biggest projected gainers are dividend stocks. Based on the highest-listed price target by an analyst or investment bank on Wall Street, the following three dividend stocks could offer upside ranging between 133% and 155%. The first company, memory and storage solutions provider Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU), might come as a bit of a surprise because the company hasn't paid a dividend in a quarter of a century.

  • Analysts Are Downgrading These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that analysts are downgrading. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Analysts Are Downgrading These 5 Stocks. The post-pandemic economic recovery has hit roadblocks in the past few days as new unemployment data pours in, major Wall Street indexes register […]

  • Report: Invesco to merge with State Street, Manchester United shares lower on earnings loss, U.S. Steel announces new steel mill

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman break down the morning's top stock movers, including Invesco, Manchester United, and U.S. Steel

  • The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $20 Right Now and Hold Forever

    It's hard to believe these two brand names and market leaders can be bought for less than $20 per share.

  • Is AT&T Stock a Buy?

    AT&T (NYSE: T) has streamlined its business through two bold moves this year. It spun off DirecTV, AT&T TV, and U-verse into a new stand-alone company in August. AT&T retained a 70% stake in the "new" DirecTV, while the private investment firm TPG bought the remaining 30%.

  • ROSE LifeScience Announces Expanded Distribution Partnership with Tilray Canada

    ROSE LifeScience Inc. ("ROSE"), a local Quebec cannabis player, announced a partnership with Tilray Canada Ltd., a Canadian subsidiary of Tilray Inc. (TSX: TLRY), a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company (collectively referred to as "Tilray").

  • Lucid is a combo of 'Tesla and Ferrari': BofA analyst

    Lucid Motors (LCID) shares rose 7% after a bullish Wall Street analyst note along with confirmation from the Environmental Protection Agency that the EV maker's premium tier car has a higher mile range than Tesla's model S (TSLA).

  • The Possible Reason why Teva (NYSE:TEVA) is Still Trading Below Intrinsic Value

    Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) seems to be undervalued on a fundamental basis. However, sometimes stocks are trading below intrinsic value because there are factors external to the current money making capacity of the company. We will examine what can be the cause and the extent of the risk for investing in Teva. We will start our analysis with the balance sheet and long term debt.

  • 3 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold

    There are quite a few famous investors who you could follow, and Warren Buffett stands out as one of the greatest. Here are three top Buffett stocks to buy and hold. Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) stands out as the obvious Buffett stock to buy and hold.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest is adding to some of Cathie Wood's favorite positions even when they're falling out of favor.

  • 4 Small-Cap Growth Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 707% to 9,406% by 2024

    These under-the-radar companies are expected to deliver jaw-dropping revenue growth over the next four years.

  • Nvidia Stock Got Two Price Target Hikes. The Market Shrugged.

    Two Wall Street analysts raised their price targets on Nvidia but the stock edged lower as momentum for the once red-hot shares of the graphics-chip maker continued to cool this week. Bank of America raised its price target on Nvidia (ticker: NVDA) to $275 from $260. Analyst Vivek Arya maintained his Buy rating on the stock, saying in a note, which included a larger call on the sector, that certain chip makers are benefiting from pricing power and “disciplined supply.”

  • Why Gold and Silver Stocks Got Butchered Thursday

    Gold and silver stocks got clobbered on Thursday as prices of precious metals tanked. It looks like just one of those bad days for gold and silver, but here's what you should really make of this drop. Because precious metals, particularly gold, are considered a safe haven asset against economic uncertainties, their prices are particularly vulnerable to economic data.

  • IBM's (NYSE:IBM) Underwhelming Returns have Potentially Bottomed

    “Nobody ever got fired for buying IBM“ – this old Wall Street Proverb has likely been challenged in recent times, as International Business Machines Corporation(NYSE: IBM)struggled to keep pace with the broad market. In this article, we will reflect on that and look at the company's actions to stop and potentially reverse this trend.

  • Here is where ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) is Expanding and How Long it can Sustain Expenses

    We will take a quick overview of the current performance of the company, and a deeper dive into the capacity of ChargePoint to finance growth projects, which should yield cash flows for investors. Always keep in mind the end-game when looking at a business, it is their ability to generate cash flows to investors (and lenders), not revenues, not even net income (statutory profits).

  • 2 Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More Than 3%

    Right out of the gate, I'm going to seemingly break the rule I laid out above, because AT&T (NYSE: T) is a high-yielding stock that seems to present those high-risk features I warned of. First, in May, the telecom giant announced it was spinning off its WarnerMedia unit. Then AT&T said it would trim by more than half the share of its free cash flow dedicated to its dividend.

  • 3 COVID Stocks That Might Double Soon

    Read more to find out why we think Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX), Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRNE), and InMode (NASDAQ: INMD) will close out 2021 with a bang. Taylor Carmichael (Novavax): Novavax stock has already doubled this year, running from $112 back in January to $233 this week. Right now, Moderna enjoys a $169 billion market cap, and BioNTech sports a $79 billion valuation.