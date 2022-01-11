U.S. markets close in 6 hours 2 minutes

NSAV ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH METAVERSE NETWORK (MNC) TO LAUNCH PIONEER NFT TOKEN

Net Savings Link, Inc.
·4 min read
In this article:
NSAV-METAVERSE NETWORK DEFI-GAMEFI VENTURE TO GO PUBLIC IN Q1 2022

London, England, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTC Pink: NSAV), a cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset technology company, today announced that the Company has partnered with Metaverse Network LLC (MNC) https://metaversenetwork.llc/ to launch a pioneer Non-Fungible Token (NFT). Under the terms of the deal, NSAV will receive 50% of the founder’s pool of the token. Additional details of this groundbreaking NFT, including the tokenomics, will be released in the next 10 days. The booming NFT market surpassed $40 billion in 2021 and management expects the growth to continue in 2022.

https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/nft-market-surpassed-40-billion-in-2021-new-estimate-shows-1.1703953

Last month, NSAV and Metaverse Network announced the launch of the world’s first DeFi-GameFi combined App, known as MetaFi, which offers users Play & Earn via algorithm solutions. MetaFi is a finance where users not only receive entertainment, but receive rewards for participation. These rewards are transferable, and can be utilized in various diverse third party individual Blockchain DApps. MetaFi users do not worry about exposing their identity. All users can buy avatars via NFT’s for greater privacy and security.

GameFi is out to become a game-changer in the industry, after unveiling an innovative staking and evolution system that applies a game-like strategy to the crypto market.

https://sg.finance.yahoo.com/news/gamefi-potential-change-lives-create-192702157.html

NSAV further announced that the De-Fi-GameFi venture with Metaverse Network LLC will go public in New York in Q1 2022.

W. Y. Cheung, CEO of MNC stated, "We are very excited to be working with the management team of NSAV. We are very impressed with the advanced technical ability of the NSAV team and we are truly intrigued about the design of this NFT structure.”

Dato’ Sri Desmond Lim, Interim CEO and Senior Vice President of Cryptocurrency Operations for NSAV and Silverbear Capital partner stated, “This is another concrete step to commercialize the metaverse relationship between NSAV and Metaverse network. According to public information, Metaverse has the potential to be a $ 1 trillion market, which we can harness from and we believe NSAV should also prepare for this era to arrive.”

https://cointelegraph.com/news/the-metaverse-is-a-1t-opportunity-after-users-increase-10x-grayscale-report

About MNC:

MNC is a centralized App that transforms diversified users to decentralized universe DApps. It is a “playground” that supports both creators and users for access, allowing to create a link between the present universe and Metaverse to work together in harmony. As Blockchain environments are dominating the landscape in the next era to come, MNC believes token ecology is essential to access the new era community and to operate in the decentralized economy.

About NSAV:

NSAV's vision is the establishment of a fully integrated technology company, which provides turnkey technological solutions to the cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset industries. Over time, the Company plans to provide a wide range of services such as software solutions, e-commerce, financial services, advisory services and information technology.

For further information, please contact NSAV at info@nsavholdinginc.com

The NSAV Twitter account can be accessed at https://twitter.com/nsavtech

The NSAV corporate website can be accessed at http://nsavholdinginc.com

The NSAV Premium OTC Crypto Trading Desk website can be accessed at https://nsavholdinginc.com/otc-desk/

The NSAV Hong Kong OTC Crypto Trading Desk website can be accessed at https://hkotc.co/

The NSAVDEX 2 Exchange website can be accessed at https://nsavdex.io/

The NSAVDEX Telegram account can be accessed at https://t.me/NSAVDEXorg

Silverbear Capital Inc. https://www.sbcfinancialgroup.com.hk/, a leading, global investment banking firm, will be advising NSAV on strategic matters related to this transaction.

Silverbear Capital Inc. (SBC) has a dynamic of disciplines on a broad commercial level and practice. SBC has a strong group of Partners in a wide range of disciplines with seasoned experience in finance, management, and professional practice. https://www.sbcfinancialgroup.com.hk/meet-our-team/.

Disclaimer: Silverbear Capital Inc. does not constitute investment advice, or an offer or solicitation to sell, or a solicitation to buy, or any other investment product (nor shall any such shares or product be offered or sold to any person) in any jurisdiction in which an offer, solicitation, purchase or sale would be unlawful under the securities law of that jurisdiction.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, the ability of Net Savings Link, Inc. to accomplish its stated plan of business. Net Savings Link, Inc. believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Net Savings Link, Inc. or any other person.

Contact
Net Savings Link, Inc.
info@nsavholdinginc.com

