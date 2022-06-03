U.S. markets close in 6 hours 3 minutes

NSAV Launches Industry-First Shareholder Perks Program on TiiCKER

Net Savings Link, Inc.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • NSAV
Net Savings Link, Inc.
Net Savings Link, Inc.

London, England, June 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTC Pink: NSAV), a cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset technology company, announced today the roll out of a new rewards program exclusively for shareholders through TiiCKER https://www.tiicker.com/. NSAV’s new Shareholder Loyalty Program follows its growing digital asset initiatives and industry-leading fintech blockchain offerings to reach retail investors who own NSAV stock. Through TiiCKER, NSAV can directly communicate with investors as well as reward them for their loyalty, maximizing Shareholder Lifetime Value™.

https://www.tiicker.com/brand/NSAV

The Company will Kick Off its NSAV-Tiicker Shareholder Loyalty Program by rewarding all shareholders with the inaugural NSAV Token. Additional details, including the tokenomics, will be announced shortly.

According to a 2020 national Harris Poll, 77% of everyday investors would be more likely to buy shares of a company if they were offered a shareholder perk, reward or product discount, and 8 in 10 retail investors agree that being a shareholder in a consumer products company makes them more likely to buy their products.

By safely and securely linking directly to all major online brokerages and leveraging TiiCKER trading partners, NSAV investors can view their investments and perks in one place. Qualified NSAV shareholders receive digital assets, such as tokens and NFT’s.

The TiiCKER mobile apps and web-based platform provide access to product discounts, VIP events and exclusive perks to shareholders, as well as commission-free trading, shareholder stores, and editorial content. For public companies, TiiCKER is the only direct-to-consumer platform for CMOs and marketers previously unable to reach their millions of owners, and for investor relations executives to grow and engage their previously ignored retail investors.

The management of NSAV released the following statement, “We are excited to work with TiiCKER to reward qualified shareholders with perks for as long as you hold NSAV stock. We believe TiiCKER gives us a unique opportunity to reward shareholders while providing a connective touchpoint to create familiarity and awareness of our products and services. Shareholders should also be very excited to know that Tiicker has a thorough understanding and is actively involved in the crypto, NFT and blockchain arenas.”

https://finance.yahoo.com/news/tiicker-premiers-worlds-first-personal-201300867.html?guccounter=1

Management went on to state, "Our shareholders are the owners of NSAV. We are excited that our hard work and execution has put us in a position to both reward them for their ownership with special perks and benefits as well as provide a platform to create awareness for new shareholders to learn more about our company."

About TiiCKER

Launched in 2020, TiiCKER invented verified stock perks and direct-to-shareholder marketing through its web-based and iOS mobile app software platform that provides consumers and investors a revolutionary way to engage with the brands they love. For America's 130 million retail investors, TiiCKER provides unique access to shareholder perks, commission-free trading, and custom articles and content to help consumer shareholders discover and connect with the brands they love. For its public company partners, TiiCKER creates and markets shareholder loyalty programs, helping companies engage and reward their consumers and owners to maximize Shareholder Lifetime Value™.  For more information, please visit https://www.tiicker.com.

About NSAV:

NSAV's vision is the establishment of a fully integrated technology company, which provides turnkey technological solutions to the cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset industries. Over time, the Company plans to provide a wide range of services such as software solutions, e-commerce, financial services, advisory services and information technology.

For further information please contact NSAV at info@nsavholdinginc.com

The NSAV Twitter account can be accessed at https://twitter.com/nsavtech

The NSAV corporate website can be accessed at http://nsavholdinginc.com

The NSAV Centralized Cryptocurrency Exchange (CEX) website can be accessed at https://ex.nsavexchange.com/main

The NSAV CEX Twitter account can be accessed at https://twitter.com/nsavcex

The NSAVDEX 1 Exchange website can be accessed at https://nsavdex.org/#/home

The NSAVDEX 2 Exchange website can be accessed at https://nsavdex.io/

The NSAV NFT Marketplace website can be accessed at https://nsavnft.com/

The NSAV Premium OTC Crypto Trading Desk website can be accessed at https://nsavholdinginc.com/otc-desk/

The NSAV Hong Kong OTC Crypto Trading Desk website can be accessed at https://hkotc.co/

The NSAVDEX Exchange Telegram account can be accessed at https://t.me/NSAVDEXorg

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the ability of Net Savings Link, Inc. to accomplish its stated plan of business. Net Savings Link, Inc. believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward- looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Net Savings Link, Inc. or any other person.

Contact
Net Savings Link, Inc.
info@nsavholdinginc.com


